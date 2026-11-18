A group campaigning to end commercial greyhound racing in Ireland has called for an independent economic analysis of the industry. Greyhound Action Ireland said it had become increasingly difficult to justify State funding amid a decline in attendance.

A report published by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) earlier this month found the greyhound racing sector remains heavily reliant on State funding to sustain it.

Greyhound Action Ireland spokeswoman Nuala Donlon said it was the first time a State body had “questioned the logic of using taxpayers’ money to fund this activity”.

The PBO, which provides fiscal, economic and budgetary advice to TDs and Senators, questioned the State’s continued funding of Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) after it emerged a €20 million State subsidy made up half its income in 2024.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Government to justify State funding,” Donlon told Newstalk Breakfast with Anton Savage on Wednesday, pointing to declining attendance.

A 2021 report from economist Jim Power commissioned by GRI noted attendance at races peaked at 1.39 million in 2005 and had declined to 462,709 by 2019.

Donlon also raised concerns over the number of “young dogs being killed every year”, claiming this was because they were “no longer useful”.

GRI chief executive Tim Lucey told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last week he was “not in a position” to explain why for each dog that is rehomed, three die.

Lucey said about 3,000 greyhounds die “every year”. He also said about 45 per cent of injured dogs are put down, a figure he put at between 190 and 200.

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Asked about the other deaths, including whether this was because they were “not fast enough”, Lucey said there were “many reasons” and he did not have a detailed breakdown.

“Our focus is to try to increase the level of rehoming and reduce the numbers that require to be put down in the industry. Some of them may not be suitable for rehoming, and for others, perhaps the right welfare decision is made by an owner at a particular point,” he said.

Donlon said the “welfare issue alone here should be sufficiently serious that we are questioning why the State is funding, putting millions of euros in on the one hand to over-breed dogs and kill them every year”.

The PBO also found attendance at race meetings had fallen in the past decade from an average of 388 to 235.

It separately pointed to a high dog mortality rate between three and five years of age. Greyhounds have a life expectancy of between 10 and 14 years.

The office called for an independently commissioned and objective cost-benefit analysis.

Donlon said any investigation could not be left to the industry. However, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon last week said he expected Greyhound Racing Ireland to “take the lead” in addressing the need for an updated assessment of the sector’s economic contribution.