Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved a 'huge and very substantial' supplementary estimate for the health service. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Government departments and public bodies that have overspent their budgets this year are to receive more than €1.7 billion in additional funding, under measures approved by the Cabinet.

The health service is to receive a supplementary estimate of nearly €800 million to address an overrun in the HSE.

It is understood that, overall, the Government is to ask the Oireachtas to approve additional funding of €1.743 billion for departments and public bodies that had overspent this year.

Supplementary estimates provide funding to meet costs incurred by departments and bodies during the year above their officially approved budget.

The Government had last year set a spending ceiling for this year of about €118 billion, which will now need to be updated.

Government spending levels for this year were already raised on a couple of occasions, initially in April to meet the cost of additional spending in the Department of Education and for measures introduced by Government on foot of the fuel protests at Easter. Additional spending was also later authorised in relation to defence funding and aid to Ukraine.

Oireachtas committees will examine the revised spending estimates for various Government departments over the next week or so.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil the Cabinet had, on Tuesday morning, approved a “huge and very substantial” supplementary estimate for the health service. He said health funding had increased by €13.7 billion or 88 per cent since 2019.

It is understood that the Cabinet agreed to proposals tabled by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers on Tuesday that would see the Government seek Oireachtas approval to provide additional funding of €780 million for the HSE this year.

This is less than the deficit of almost €1 billion which had been anticipated for the health service in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor is expected to tell the Oireachtas committee on health on Wednesday that it faced “a very serious financial position”.

“The gap between HSE spending and funding has grown over a number of years, and I am working closely with the HSE board, the department and its officials to manage and oversee the financial position while balancing the need to provide services in a safe manner to ever-increasing patient numbers,” O’Connor says in an opening statement to the committee.

The HSE had been allocated €29 billion by the Government to deliver health services in 2026.

However, it was evident from early in the year that the health service was heading for a significant deficit.

Controversial recruitment restrictions have been introduced in four HSE regions in a bid to deal with the deficit.

[ Services should be curtailed and beds closed if safe staffing not possible, nurse managers warnOpens in new window ]

O’Connor is due to tell the health committee on Wednesday: “Within weeks of my taking up this role, I introduced measures in late April which strengthened oversight and accountability.

“In order to address the €250 million overspend in the first quarter, I introduced recruitment controls, agency restrictions and expenditure approval thresholds, but expenditure growth continued to outpace the benefit being achieved, reflecting the scale of the underlying pressures facing the system. I have introduced further corrective measures since then.

“There are encouraging signs that these measures are influencing performance; agency expenditure has reduced from peak levels. There have been six consecutive months of reduction in spending on agency staff. Expenditure growth has moderated across several controllable categories with non-pay savings targeted for the final part of this year.”

At a post-Cabinet briefing for the media on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the sum approved for the health service was €780 million, with the HSE expecting that some costs will not be paid until 2027.

The Department of Health and the HSE would “continue to control expenditure and minimise the year-end cash requirements” and will be before the committee on health on Wednesday, reporters were told.

A breakdown of supplementary estimates for other departments was not available at a post-Cabinet media briefing.

The Government press secretary said he had not been briefed on the figures.

Asked why, he said there are “confidential memos in revised estimates”, adding: “They always publish them at a certain time”.