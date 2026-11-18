The trust to which former Christian Brother schools in the Republic were transferred 18 years ago should get involved in compensating former pupils who were victims of sexual abuse, an expert in the area has said.

The call by Dublin City University academic James Gallen comes as a similar trust in Australia has said it will ensure people entitled to compensation for historical child sex abuse by Christian Brothers are not faced with a funding shortfall.

The announcement by the trustees of Edmund Rice Education Australia (EREA) came after the Christian Brothers in Australia said it was going into bankruptcy.

The shock announcement in July raised the prospect that people with claims in the courts, or who had been awarded damages that had not yet been paid, would be treated as creditors and only receive a proportion of what they were owed.

“EREA is committed to supporting those who have suffered abuse, so today we are seeking to provide reassurance that we will step in to address future funding shortfalls,” the chairman of the trustees, Stephen Brown, said in a statement issued in response to the Australian crisis.

He said the trust would support a scheme of arrangement being put in place through the courts “because it is simply the right thing to do for victims and survivors”.

The Australian trust was established in 2007 by an ageing Christian Brothers congregation and now oversees 61 Catholic schools that continue to be run in the Edmund Rice tradition.

The equivalent Irish body, the Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST), was established in 2008 and runs 96 primary and secondary schools formerly run by the Christian Brothers.

The development in Australia comes against a backdrop where the Christian Brothers in Ireland has adopted a strategy that makes it difficult for people seeking compensation for child sex abuse to have their cases heard.

Like most religious congregations, the Christian Brothers is an unincorporated association. Most congregations nominate a representative for the purposes of litigation, but the Brothers have been opting not to do so in child sex abuse cases.

The result is that claimants are forced to bring proceedings against all the Brothers and former Brothers who were members of the congregation at the relevant time, a complex and expensive task.

A legal notice was published in the Irish Daily Star on Tuesday listing the names of more than 300 Christian Brothers arising from a High Court order

In 2018, the state of Victoria in Australia enacted the Legal Identity of Defendants Act, which allowed a court to appoint a “proper defendant” if an association opted not to do so. The law was introduced specifically to aid victims of clerical child sex abuse.

“All the other states followed suit,” said Melbourne solicitor Judy Courtin, whose firm represents about 50 of the approximately 300 claims she says are currently before the Australian courts for past child sex abuse by Christian Brothers.

She said the roughly 200 million Australian dollars (€123 million) in assets owned by the congregation in Australia was not sufficient to deal with the amount of compensation likely to be needed in Australia, where a royal commission estimated that more than one in five brothers had been involved in sexual abuse.

“I think that is an underestimation myself,” said Courtin. It has been estimated that about 570 million Australian dollars will be needed to fund current and future compensation awards for people abused as children by the brothers, she said.

[ Victims ask Pope Leo to intervene with Irish Christian Brothers on child sex abuse casesOpens in new window ]

A structure now being negotiated via the courts may, in the new year, see a scheme that will involve the EREA being joined as a “proper defendant” to cases where people are seeking compensation for historical abuse in its schools, she said.

In both Australia and Ireland, the moving of schools from the brothers to educational trusts was prompted by the congregation’s ageing membership but it “also had the effect of separating out the liabilities of the brothers from the assets”, said Gallen.

An associate professor of international law, he studies responses to historical institutional abuse by religious congregations in Ireland and internationally.

The announcement by the Australia trust “showed remarkable leadership,” he said, and contrasted with the attitude of the Brothers in both Australia and Ireland where they have tried to use “every possible legal obstacle” against victims.

“The welcome decision [in Australia] should invite the Irish trustees of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust to take a similar initiative, in light of the obstructionist legal strategy adopted by the Christian Brothers in Ireland,” he said.

Many of the schools in the Irish trust are currently under investigation by the commission inquiring into historical child sex abuse in day schools and boarding schools, he said.

[ Diarmaid Ferriter: Christian Brothers’ pursuit of this cynical legal strategy is abuse by other meansOpens in new window ]

The Irish trustees have an obligation to maintain their assets and operate their schools but, he said, they should also “reflect upon their moral and spiritual mission in light of the broader pattern of the Christian faith”.

The ERST, in a statement, said it had consistently condemned all forms of abuse that took place in schools but that, while the Australian and Irish trusts are similar in some respects, “they are very different in others.”

“ERST’s only assets are the school buildings and playing fields held in trust for the use of the tens of thousands of pupils currently in our schools and for future generations of students.

“EREA is a very different organisation in terms of its asset profile with a significantly larger and more diverse asset base,” it said.

Published financial accounts show the Australian trust had net assets of more than 2 billion Australian dollars at the end of 2024, while the Irish trust had net assets of €140 million as of August 2025.

The Australian trust had cash and cash equivalents of 345 million Australian dollars, while the Irish trust had cash of €1.5 million, the accounts show.

[ Convicted child sex abuser and former Christian Brother Liam Coughlan dies in prisonOpens in new window ]

The Christian Brothers does not publish accounts but disclosures to the Irish Charities Regulator say the congregation had net assets of €51.7 million at the end of 2025.

In a statement last August, the Christian Brothers said, “contrary to recent commentary”, it remained resolutely focused on settling legal claims in a timely manner “without the stress and delays of litigation”.

“Our typical approach is to acknowledge a claim with an offer of mediation,” it said.

Gallen criticised the Government for not doing more to ensure victims of historical child sex abuse in Ireland have access to justice via the courts.

“Why are we so slow to make the legislative changes that Australia has made?” he said.