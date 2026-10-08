Modernised Stoneybatter Edwardian with south-facing garden

Address : 48 Aughrim Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €920,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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There’s a lot to be said for a recently renovated home, especially when the cost of building materials and labour is on the rise. The fact that 48 Aughrim Street in Stoneybatter had already been modernised was what appealed to the current owners when they bought it three years ago.

In fact, the owner and her husband, who have two children, acquired the keys on the day they had their first child in September 2023.

Built in 1901, the three-bedroom Edwardian terraced house had formerly been the parochial house for the Church of the Holy Family on Aughrim Street and was renovated in 2015. “It had a B Ber rating, double-glazed windows and had been rewired, but it still had many of the classical elements, too, which we liked,” says one of the owners.

The window shutters are original, there’s cornicing on the ceilings of the two downstairs reception rooms and the upstairs floorboards are original.

A long narrow hallway with an elegant archway has a door leading to a comfortable sittingroom, which has white walls that act as backdrop for their art collection. It connects to another equally comfortable reception room. Both have high ceilings and wood-burning stoves.

The kitchen at the back has modern units in light grey and features a section of the original wall with exposed brickwork. It gives an earthy quality to the pale grey walls.

They’ve made only made minor changes to the interior, such as to their daughter’s bedroom. Here they painted the floorboards a pretty pillarbox red and applied the same paint halfway up the wall, finishing the other half in red and blue Mickey Mouse patterned wallpaper.

They also created an outdoor utility area with a roof that houses their appliances.

The south-facing garden at the back has a patio, a lawn and a small shed. It’s flanked by the original walls on both sides, and backs on to an apartment complex, which is mostly hidden by a long wall on one side.

The house is set back from Aughrim Street and has on-street parking. Stoneybatter is well served for amenities and has a strong sense of community.

The couple are selling the house and moving to Co Meath due to family commitments, but they’re doing so reluctantly. “We love Stoneybatter and we love the house. We wish we could stay.” Number 48 Aughrim Street, extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft) with a B Ber, is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €920,000.

Livingroom

Second reception room

Kitchen

Utility area

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Back garden