Get on the right track at these new homes on Luas and rail lines

Can you easily access public transport for your work commute from your new home? Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

For first-time buyers relying on Government financial aid schemes, by the time you find a home within your budget, it can be easy to overlook important lifestyle considerations.

Chief among them is how you’re going to get where you need to go. Yes, a new development may have the nearest town name in its address, but you should check if it’s easily accessible.

Most importantly, see if you can easily access public transport for your work commute without adding the stress of rush-hour traffic to your journey.

And, if you were renting closer to the city, you may want to figure out if you can still join your friends for a drink or go to a night-time gig or show without having to drive.

The capital’s MetroLink is not likely to be operational until at least the mid-2030s, so why not focus on existing public transport lines when searching for your new home?

MetroLink will span a 19km line from Swords in north Dublin via the airport to Charlemont near Ranelagh. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Get on the right track at these developments that have homes available now.

The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Transport link: Laughanstown Luas (Green Line) stop

Savills, From €625,000

A total of 35 A-rated homes is set to go to market at The Glen, Park Developments’ new residential scheme in Cabinteely. Asking prices will start at €625,000 for three-bed duplexes measuring from 120sq m (1,292sq ft).

There will also be three-bed houses – measuring from 104sq m (1,119sq ft) – for sale, with prices starting from €720,000; and four-bed houses – measuring from 104sq m (1,119sq ft) – with prices starting from €840,000.

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The Glen is about a 10-minute walk from Cabinteely village, and the area is served by several schools and sports and recreation facilities. Each of the A-rated homes has a garden and are wired for electrical vehicle charging.

It is a 15-minute walk from the Luas Green Line stop at Laughanstown, with services reaching Cherrywood in two minutes, Sandyford in 16 minutes and St Stephen’s Green in 37 minutes.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin

Transport link: Woodbrook Dart station

Sherry Fitzgerald, From €380,000

Computer-generated image of the Spinnaker at Woodbrook

One, two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses available. Price: Apartments from €380,000. Houses from €610,000.

There are 25 apartments and 12 houses for sale at the Woodbrook development, built by Castlethorn, in Shankill.

There are one- and two-bed apartments available at the Spinnaker building, part of the South Coast part of the scheme. The one-beds – measuring from 49sq m (527sq ft) – are priced from €370,000; and the two-beds – measuring from 76sq m (818sq ft) – are priced from €480,000. Three- and four-bed houses are also for sale at South Coast, with prices starting at €770,000.

A further 10 two-bedroom apartments are for sale at Woodbrook Point, with prices from €540,000. Additionally, 32 apartments – to include one- and three-beds – are set to launch at the Dunmore building soon.

The development is about a five-minute walk from the new Woodbrook train station, with services reaching Pearse Station in 38 minutes and Bray in five minutes.

Grainger Woods, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Transport link: Adamstown train station

DNG, From €450,000

A total of 28 A-rated homes are being sold off plans at Grainger Woods, a development by Roycroft on Tandy’s Lane in Adamstown.

Asking prices start at €450,000 for two-bedroom duplexes, measuring from 85 sq m (919sqft). Three-bedroom houses – measuring from 108sq m (1,163sq ft) – have prices from €550,000; and four-bedroom houses – measuring 135sq m – are priced from €635,000.

Residents will have access to the shops, playgrounds and amenities of the expanding area. It is a six-minute drive from Lucan, 13 minutes from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and 25 minutes from Dublin Airport.

Grainger Woods is about a 20-minute walk from Adamstown train station, with services reaching Dublin Heuston in 20 minutes and Connolly in 35 minutes.

Meadow View, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Transport link: Maynooth train station

Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan, From €630,00

Meadow View, Maynooth

A total of 15 A-rated houses is set to launch later this year at Cairn’s Meadow View development in Maynooth, with 40 apartments to be released next year.

The three-bed houses – measuring from 110sq m (1,188sq ft) – are priced from €630,000, while the four-bed houses – measuring from 132sq m (1,420sq ft) – are priced from €740,000.

Meadow View is a 10-minute walk from Maynooth main street and Carton Retail Park and Manor Mills Shopping Centre are within walking distance. There are also open spaces for walking at Maynooth University, Carton House and along the Royal Canal greenway.

For commuters to Dublin city, Maynooth train station is within a 20-minute walk of Meadow View, with services to Connolly taking between 30 and 50 minutes. There are also regular Dublin Bus services – on the C3 and C4 route – departing from the town.

Lightburne, Murphystown Way, Dublin 18

Transport link: Glencairn Luas (Green Line) stop

Savills, From €350,000

A total of 48 A-rated apartments is set to go to market at Lightburne, Park Developments’ new apartment scheme in Dublin 18. Asking prices will start at €350,000 for one-bed apartments measuring from 49sq m (527sq ft), and €475,000 for two-bed apartments measuring from 84sq m (904sq ft).

The development will have a woodland-style playground on site and secure underground parking. Residents will also be able to take advantage of the nearby amenities of Leopardstown as well as easy access to the M50 for journeys outside of the capital.

Lightburne is just a few minutes’ walk from Glencairn Green Line Luas stop, with services reaching Sandyford in four minutes, Dundrum in nine minutes and St Stephen’s Green in 30 minutes.