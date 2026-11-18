Legislation seeking to scrap the triple lock is currently going through the Oireachtas. Video: Jack-Horgan-Jones / Zara Morgan

Nine additional Fianna Fáil TDs have signed up to support an amendment from rebel backbencher Willie O’Dea on the Government’s contentious triple lock reforms.

O’Dea submitted the amendment to the Oireachtas defence committee on Wednesday.

With the Government aiming to have the legislation passed before the Dáil rises for the Christmas break on December 17th, focus will now come on how quickly it can move through the committee stage, before being sent back to the Dáil.

There will also be scrutiny on how O’Dea’s amendment, which seeks to bind future deployments of Irish troops to proceedings at the United Nations (UN), fares.

In addition to O’Dea, Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher, Galway West’s John Connolly and Kerry’s Michael Cahill are named in a list of amendments distributed by the Oireachtas Bills Office on Wednesday evening.

It is also supported by Kildare South’s Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Clare’s Cathal Crowe, Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, Dublin Bay North TD Tom Brabazon, Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan and Cork North Central’s Pádraig O’Sullivan.

The Opposition is expected to target these TDs as the legislation moves through the Oireachtas.

The Coalition wants to remove the obligation that deployments of more than 12 Irish troops overseas be under the condition of a UN mandate and instead rest solely on a Government decision and Dáil vote.

It argues that the triple lock gives permanent members of the UN Security Council an effective veto on Irish troop movements overseas.

[ The triple lock: What is it and why is the Government trying to change it?Opens in new window ]

One-time minister for defence O’Dea is asking that a deployment of Irish troops would have to be predicated on a current resolution of the UN General Assembly and that a minister seeking to send troops overseas would have to make a statement explaining how the deployment would be consistent with the aims and purposes of that resolution.

The minister of the day would have to specify a resolution from the assembly and issue a statement on how the deployment “is consistent with, and in pursuance of, the aims and purposes of the relevant General Assembly resolution”.

Under O’Dea’s amendment, it would not be the case that the UN would have to specifically mandate the mission concerned.

Cahill told The Irish Times that he was “anxious” that an amendment be crafted to “make it crystal clear that we’re going to remain neutral”, saying he was most concerned about convincing those under 30 of the Government’s case.

The Opposition say the Government’s legislation is a dilution of Irish neutrality and has argued it could lead to Irish troops serving on missions different from their traditional peacekeeping tasks.

O’Dea’s amendment is one of more than 100 submitted, the defence committee’s chair Rose Conway-Walsh said.

With focus now shifting to the committee stage of the Bill, during which amendments are examined and voted on by the committee, Conway-Walsh told The Irish Times that she intends that process to “take as long as it takes”.

“I’m not obstructing it but I want to do it thoroughly,” said the Sinn Féin TD for Mayo, whose party have been trenchant critics of the Government’s plan.

“I will facilitate every TD from Government and Opposition who wants to speak,” she said, adding that she intended to hold committee meetings in slots of 2½ hours.

“This is of huge public importance, it’s very important it’s done in a transparent and thorough manner.”

Government-supporting Independent TD Barry Heneghan is among those seeking amendments.

The other amendments distributed by the Bills Office were put down by Opposition TDs, including Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, Independent TD Brian Stanley, Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney, Labour’s Duncan Smith and the three People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs plus Tipperary North Independent Seamus Healy.

Amendments are also expected from Sinn Féin.