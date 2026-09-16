Irish house price inflation slows to fresh two-and-a-half-year low

People exiting fixed mortgage rates this year will find their payments rising but they can cut the cost by shopping around and switching to the best market rate. Photograph: iStock

House price inflation slowed to another two-and-a-half-year low in July, as rising interest rates and increased supply of homes continued to cool the market.

Irish house prices were on average 5.5 per cent higher in July than they were in the same month last year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its latest residential property price index report today, down from 5.6 per cent in June.

This represented the lowest annual rise since January 2024, when the annual increase was 5.4 per cent, the statistics agency said.

Meanwhile, the rate of property price inflation in Dublin fell to 4.4 per cent from 4.6 per cent in June, according to the data.

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