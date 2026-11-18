The data breach is being investigated by the third-party software provider, Wellington IT, alongside the Central Bank of Ireland, the Data Protection Commission, the Department of Finance and specialist external advisers. Photograph: iStock

The delay between last month’s cyberattack on credit unions and the disclosure of that attack this week is a matter of concern, Robert Troy, the Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services, has said.

The cyberattack, which targeted40 to 50 Irish credit unions, is understood to have allowed external access to the account details, including account numbers and IBANs, of potentially hundreds of thousands of online credit union account holders.

The breach is understood to have arisen because of a weakness in the credit unions’ online digital banking platform that was exploited by hackers on October 6th.

While credit unions have moved to reassure customers their funds are safe, Troy said he has written to the company that provided the IT software for the credit unions’ online platform, seeking an immediate meeting.

The data breach is being investigated by the third-party software provider, Wellington IT, alongside the Central Bank, the Data Protection Commission (DPC), the Department of Finance and specialist external advisers.

Wellington IT was contacted for comment. The company, based in Belfast and Dublin, has not issued a formal public statement as of Wednesday.

However, the company did email affected credit unions on Monday to advise them that a “bad actor” had made some 1.4 million malicious requests for data.

Wellington IT confirmed to the credit unions that the attacker was able to “successfully retrieve saved payee records” linked to member accounts. This includes payee names, bank names, IBANs, BICs and payment reference codes. The danger for customers is that they may be subject to “phishing” requests, which use familiar names and subject matters.

Wellington IT assured credit unions that members’ critical credit union account details, passwords, PINs and account balances were not accessed.

[ Suspected data breach at 43 credit unions could affect hundreds of thousands of membersOpens in new window ]

The company noted it has “closed the vulnerability”. It told the credit unions it cannot yet confirm which specific individual records were compromised. It said it was treating the incident with urgency.

A statement on behalf of the Irish League of Credit Unions, the Credit Union Development Association and the Credit Union Managers’ Association, said the bodies “understand that the relevant vulnerability has been closed and that member accounts and balances have not been compromised”.

The statement said “the incident remains subject to an ongoing investigation by the service provider”.

Speaking on Virgin Media news, Troy said “the delay in reporting a breach that happened last month is a matter of huge concern. That is something that is a major concern to me.”

He said: “I’ve sought a meeting with them to explain what was the delay and I hope to have that meeting very quickly.

“The credit unions themselves are informing their own members, as is the right thing to do. And what I would say is that all credit union members need to be vigilant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris on Wednesday evening warned that the scale, sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks appears to be on the rise.

Addressing the Fine Gael parliamentary party, the Tánaiste described the suspected cyberattack on the credit union sector as a matter of concern and a sharp reminder of the modern reality countries face.

He said the question is no longer whether organisations will face cyberattacks, but rather ensuring they are sufficiently prepared to withstand and respond to them.

The Tánaiste said that cyber resilience is now at the heart of national resilience and Government and State agencies cannot be complacent about the prospect of further attacks in the future.

He said the circumstances of the attack on the credit unions must be fully established through continuing investigations, with the Central Bank keeping his department briefed and the Data Protection Commission also investigating.