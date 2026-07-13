What’s on the market for €695,000 in Midleton and Stoneybatter?

Ballynona House, Midleton, Co Cork

€695,000, Kennedy Estate Agents

This triple-bay Victorian property with an eye-catching facade of pyramidical roofs and an arcaded veranda has been operating as a B&B. It occupies five acres of secluded grounds and is accessed by a tree-lined driveway. Extending to 450sq m (4844sq ft), it has seven bedrooms with views over the countryside and five bathrooms. It also has a large, bright kitchen/diningroom, two reception rooms, a laundry room and a study. It is a 10-minute drive from Midleton and about 30 minutes from Cork City. Ber D2

Plus: Unique property on extensive grounds

Unique property on extensive grounds Minus: You would have to stock up on supplies in nearby town

19 Dawson Place in Dublin 7

19 Dawson Place, Arbour Hill, Dublin 7

€695,000, DNG

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom midterrace home is in a quiet enclave near Stoneybatter, a popular area for city-based professionals. Dawson Place is a five-minute walk from Stoneybatter and Manor Street, with Smithfield and the Phoenix Park also within easy reach. This modern-build offers energy efficiency and is in turnkey condition with a fresh modern interior throughout, including honey-coloured herringbone floors and a kitchen with dark-blue units. It also has a good-sized back garden paved for convenience and off-street parking to the front. Ber A3