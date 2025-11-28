What will €199,000 buy in Spain, France, Morocco, Italy and Co Kerry?

Spain: Alicante

If you buy a place abroad you can always expect visitors, which makes this villa in the village of La Romana in Alicante a good option. The main house has 214sq m (2,303sq ft) of living space set out over two floors, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and two livingrooms. There is a guest apartment beside the house with its own entrance which would be perfect for family and friends. The property is traditional in style and in good condition and has access to a communal pool.

Old stone house near Limoges

France: Limoges

This old stone house in the village of La Croisille sur Briance near Limoges is set out over 215sq m (2,314sq ft) and sits on a quarter of an acre. It has five bedrooms, a kitchen, livingroom, diningroom, office, bathroom and utility room. Outside there is a boiler room, a lean-to, and garden shed. The house and gardens have been well-kept with just some modernisation needed. The motorway is 15 minutes away and Bordeaux is just under three hours’ drive.

Apartment in Marrakesh

Morocco: Marrakesh

This two-bedroom apartment in Marrakesh is as traditional and as colourful as you’d expect from a Moroccan property. It’s large, at 117sq m (1,259sq ft), and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a livingroom, diningroom and kitchen. The terrace, which wraps around the apartment, has a covered seating area that overlooks the residence’s gardens and communal pool.

Villa in Tuscany

Italy: Tuscany

If you’re looking for a traditional stone property and some peace and quiet, this farmhouse on nearly five acres may be of interest. Located in Fivizzano, in the Appennino Tosco-Emiliano National Park, the house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a livingroom, kitchen and five cellars. There is also a two-storey barn included in the sale that requires renovation.

Cottage in Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Ireland: Kerry

Location is everything with this cottage in Ballybunion. The renowned beaches in the area are minutes away, as are the golf courses. With a floor area of 56sq m (603sq ft), the accommodation consists of a kitchen, livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is scope to extend into the garden (subject to planning), which is currently split into three sections – two lawned areas and one rewilded. There are also two outbuildings large enough for a workshop or home office.