What will €695,000 buy in France, Italy, South Africa, Croatia and Galway?

Ireland: Galway

Castlepark House, outside Athenry, was built in the early 1900s as a farmhouse. About 20 years ago, it underwent an extensive renovation, which included a new roof, rewiring and replumbing. Now with a floor area of 224sq m (2,411sq ft), the D2-rated house has a sittingroom, kitchen, diningroom, family room, pantry and utility. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a one-acre site and is located in the townland of Clogharevaun in Kiltullagh. Athenry is a 10-minute drive away.

Price: €695,000

Agent: Fee Savers Estate Agent

France: Occitanie

Manor house in Occitanie

This manor house is on a 10-acre estate near the village of Laguépie in the Occitanie region. It comes with a separate guest home, pool with pool house and several outbuildings. Inside the 388sq m (4,176sq ft) property is a charming interior with timber beams and traditional furnishings. Rooms include a kitchen, sittingroom, diningroom, snug, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The guest house has a kitchen, living area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Price: €695,000

Agent: laresidence.co.uk

Italy: Siena

Apartment in Siena

This apartment in a 17th century building in the centre of Siena was restored in 2015 to make it more functional, but no less charming. Located on the third floor, it is served by an elevator and set out over three levels. There is a livingroom with two windows looking out over the city, a kitchen, bedroom with en suite, full bathroom, study with a large walk-in wardrobe that is currently set out as a second bedroom, and an attic room. From here there is a staircase up to a private terrace overlooking the rooftops of Siena.

Price: €698,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

South Africa: Oulap

Stone built house in Western Cape

Close to Meiringspoort pass in South Africa’s Western Cape, this property was built entirely from the local mountain stone. The house is a whopping 950sq m (10,225sq ft), with five en suite bedrooms, three separate reception rooms, diningroom, kitchen, study, library, a billiards room and wine cellar. Set on a 121-acre estate, there are multiple outdoor seating areas, a swimming pool, two reservoirs, and two cottages in need of renovation, all with 360-degree views across the Swartberg and Kamanassie ranges, with kudu and various other species of wild buck roaming freely.

Price: €701,923

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Croatia: Hvar

Villa in Hvar

This newly built villa, with a traditional design, is located on the south side of the island of Hvar. Constructed in 2018, it has a floor area of 250sq m (2,691sq ft) and is set out over three floors. On the ground floor is a livingroom, bedroom, bathroom, sauna and pantry. Up on the first floor is an open-plan living area that includes the kitchen with access to a terrace, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor. Beaches are a five-minute drive away, and Split airport is 80km away.

Price: €690,000

Agent: almondvillas.com