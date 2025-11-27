Bespoke south Dublin infill scheme with four new homes from €725,000

Address : 47 St Fintan's Villas, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €725,000 Agent : SherryFitzgerald

St Fintan’s Villas is a street of small, older homes forming a horseshow off Deansgrange Road in Blackrock. You wouldn’t think there’d be much infill space to build extra houses, but the developer of number 47 had such a large site adjoining the house, they’ve built another three contemporary homes in the space – one to the front beside the original property, and two more to the back, in what was clearly a very large back garden space.

The original house has been refurbished and extended to become a three-bedroom semidetached home, Iona. Next door is a detached two-bedroom house, Skye, which is designed for young professionals or a downsizer who doesn’t want to go the apartment block direction.

Behind them, accessed via a wide driveway, are Jura and Islay, two four-bedroom semidetached houses. All the houses have parking to the front and small, private back gardens to the rear.

But if you expect these four houses on the grounds of the original number 47 to be a squash and a squeeze, you’d be mistaken. The four-beds are a generous 160sq m (1,722sq ft), and laid out over just two storeys, making them good-sized family homes. Adding to the sense of space are the vaulted ceilings in the kitchen/dining areas, hallways, landings and bedrooms.

These very contemporary homes have been designed by Fishamble Architects for roomy and convenient living, and built by Mendell Construction to very high specifications, with exterior finishes in attractive Ibstock brick and wet-dash render facades and Cedral Stone green-slate roof finishes with VM Zinc trims. The windows are triple-glazed Nordan Alu-Clad in cement grey, and the external doors are Nordan.

The flooring is engineered limed oak by Floor Design, with plush Elysian Velvet carpets by the Flooring Mill upstairs. The kitchens are all bespoke solid wood, painted in Farrow & Ball Card Room Green, with quartz countertops and splashbacks and integrated Siemens induction hob, extractor fan, oven and combi-oven and dishwasher, plus integrated Neff fridge-freezer. The utility rooms are plumbed for stacked washer and dryer. The Sonas bathrooms have tiled floors and part-tiled walls, with brushed nickel fittings, Image shower doors with brushed nickel trim and wall-hung WCs with recessed cistern.

Open-plan kitchen/dining/family room in two-bed house

Livingroom

Open-plan kitchen/dining/family room in two-bed house

Open-plan kitchen/dining/family room in four-bed house

Kitchen/dining/family room

The houses are heated by Mitsubishi electric EcoDan air-source heat pumps, with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs, and thermostatic zonal heating controls. All the homes have A2 Ber ratings.

Bedroom in two-bed house

Bedroom

All of them have made great use of natural light, with tall, well-positioned windows and large triple-glazed rooflights to bring in the daylight.

Four-bed semidetached house

The two-bedroomed detached, Skye, measures 88sq m (947sq ft) and is on sale for €725,000. The three-bed semidetached, Iona, measures 122sq m (1,313sq ft) and is on sale asking €850,000. The four-bed semidetached homes, Jura and Islay, measure 160sq m (1,722sq ft) and are on sale asking €1,195,000. The selling agent is Sherry FitzGerald.