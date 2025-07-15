Contemporary Bray four-bed adjacent to Killruddery Demesne for €1.45m

Address : Iona House, Giltspur Lane, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €1,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

With the backdrop of both mountains and the sea, coupled with a buzzing Victorian promenade, the seaside town of Bray in Co Wicklow provides all manner of activities, with everything from golf and sailing to tennis, fishing and horse riding. The town, popular with commuters due to its proximity to Dublin, has stunning coastal walks and a strong sense of local community. Wicklow’s northernmost town figured as one of Time Out magazine’s most under-rated tourist destinations in 2023 and 2024.

It has been described as Ireland’s Brighton, and has its own jazz festival, renowned air display and, for cultural outings, the Mermaid Arts Centre hosts a packed programme of annual events.

House prices in Bray are generally lower than in south Co Dublin, making the seaside town an attractive alternative for those who may be priced out of more expensive Dublin suburbs.

Sherry FitzGerald has recently launched Iona House to the market, which lies in a private lane, adjacent to the 800-acre estate of Killruddery Demesne, about 2.5km from Bray town centre.

Do not be fooled by external images of this A1-rated house. Though it may look like a conservatively sized contemporary home, it extends to a considerable 303sq m (3,261sq ft).

A well appointed pantry serves the streamlined kitchen

The property was designed by architect Anthony Murphy for its construction company owner, who wanted “a bright, airy home with lots of family space”. Constrained by planning “to keep within the ridge height on the lane” Murphy added a mono-pitched roof, and “he’d go to the site in the evenings to see exactly where the evening sun was setting”, according to its owner.

It is built into a hill, and is quite the achievement given the constraints of the site. The design saw bedrooms placed at the lower level to ensure reception rooms got the bulk of the light. A partially glazed floor in the front hallway brings light into the downstairs areas, and numerous well-thought-out terraces add to its overall design.

In contrast to the Victorian origins of its location, modern elements such as an air-to-water heat pump, triple-glazed windows and lots of insulation give this property the highest energy rating possible. The house is at the end of a private lane, inside a neat gravelled driveway with ample off-street parking and an electric charging point.

The triple-aspect kitchen shares its space with a dining and living area and has a large island and customised cabinetry – echoed in the utility – and features Quooker taps, a wine cooler and a large freezer. A second, more formal livingroom lies off the hallway, as does a loo, a smart bootroom and a room currently used as a study that would also work as a fifth bedroom.

Concrete flooring separates living and sleeping spaces, so there’s no creaking or squeaking. Underfloor heating runs throughout, keeping the house at a constant ambient temperature.

But it will be the main bedroom that will make new owners swoon. Laid out as a suite, along with the bedroom, en suite and swanky walk-in wardrobe, it occupies some 60sq m. Adding to this is a steam room/shower, which has seating and an illuminated curved roof – so drips don’t fall on your head – while using the steam facility. From a terrace off this bedroom there’s a sauna and hot tub, used frequently by owners, whatever the weather.

Customised cabinetry, Villeroy & Boch bathrooms, a home gym and landscaped terraces with glass balustrades – laid out for specific uses at different times of the day – are just some of the outstanding features in the property.

It is also geared towards entertaining, and the house has hosted parties for upwards of 40 guests.

Owners had the intention of spending more time at their home, which was completed in 2022, but are moving for family reasons. They have placed their walk-in, well-designed home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.45 million.