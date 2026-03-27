Crime & Law

Man’s body discovered in Cookstown, Dublin on Friday afternoon

Gardaí say postmortem examination will determine course of investigation

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau
The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau
Conor Pope
Fri Mar 27 2026 - 22:261 MIN READ

A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Dublin 24 on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1.10pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports that a man had been found unresponsive at a residence in Cookstown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was moved to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

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A postmortem examination will be arranged in due course, gardaí said, with the results likely to determine the course of the investigation.

Investigations are continuing.

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Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor