Man escorted off Ryanair flight following incident during take-off

Gardaí and airport police had to intervene in an incident on board a flight bound for Amsterdam

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Amsterdam was delayed on Friday evening and at least one man removed from the plane as a result of an incident on board.

According to eyewitnesses, the 6.25pm flight had been delayed by just over an hour and as it was taxiing down the runway and picking up speed at around 7:40pm, a man stood up and left his seat demanding to be allowed disembark.

It is understood the take-off was aborted and the plane brought to a halt, after which cabin crew initially tried to calm the agitated passenger down.

However, an eyewitnesses said the crew member’s attempts to defuse the situation were unsuccessful and the passenger became aggressive and attempted to assault one of the Ryanair staff.

Ground grew who had boarded the flight were able to restrain him and gardaí and airport police were quickly on the scene.

The man at the centre of the disturbance, and the group he was travelling with, were escorted off the plane. Fellow passengers applauded the actions of the crew and the airport police.

The crew member involved in the altercation was visibly upset and left the plane which then had to be refuelled. A new crew was brought on board, with the flight departing for the Dutch capital at 8:50pm.

Ryanair have been contacted for comment.