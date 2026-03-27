Leinster mix the good with the ugly in bonus-point win over Scarlets

Joshua Kenny scores Leinster's second try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

URC: Leinster 36 Scarlets 19

Leinster will take the bonus-point win, but the performance was fitful in quality, some very good tries interspersed with some ordinary handling, decision-making and game management, exacerbated by rank discipline in the first quarter.

To their credit the home side worked their way through the kinks, eventually, with Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan and Max Deegan all coming up with some big plays. Tommy O’Brien was a class apart in his work – his tackle in the last minute summed up the essence of his man-of-the-match display – quite aside from the brace of tries.

His wing buddy Joshua Kenny also grabbed a pair of tries. Andrew Porter played 44 minutes on his return, but injuries to Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien will be a concern.

Leinster opened with vim and vigour in their general movement, and a nice running line here and there but the Scarlets discipline and cohesion in defence enabled them to weather the initial pressure. Mistakes, and three penalties in succession, saw the Welsh side swap their 22 for Leinster’s.

A fourth transgression gave the Scarlets a second go at a five-metre lineout, but McCarthy powered through a seam to snaffle possession, lifting the siege. Undaunted the Welsh side continued to monopolise possession, producing a nice mixture of direct carrying on the fringes, and getting traction out wide.

The first scrum of the match produced a Scarlets penalty; the returning Porter penalised. The visitors kicked to the corner, won the lineout before Johnny Williams slid a beautifully weighted grubber kick through for centre Joe Roberts to claim and dot down for a try.

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien scores his side's fourth try. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The Scarlets had been on penalty advantage, a sixth offence from Leinster that saw secondrow Brian Deeny receive a yellow card from referee Aimee-Barrett Theron. The home side’s discipline continued to be – abysmal is the only word for it – as they conceded a seventh penalty inside the first quarter.

The speed at which the Welsh side played and offloaded caused Leinster all manner of problems that might have led to more points but for some excellent work by Tommy O’Brien.

The Scarlets lost try-scorer Roberts to the bin for a deliberate slap down, but the visitors continued to scramble brilliantly, preventing Kenny from scoring a try after a pinpoint crosskick from Ringrose. The Welsh side then lost flanker Jarrod Taylor to a yellow card, going down to 13 players as Deeny returned to restore the home side to a full complement.

Leinster worked space for Ringrose to cross for a try, and the home side could have had another with a couple of better decisions from first Dan Sheehan when not giving a pass, and Kenny in kicking too early, after a superb breakout and pass by Jamie Osborne.

However, Sheehan and Kenny showed a truer reflection of their ability to combine for a try for the wing on 34 minutes, just seconds after the visitors had been restored to 14 players. Harry Byrne couldn’t land the difficult conversion but with the visitors short-handed, Leinster helped themselves to a 12-7 lead. Both teams had given each other a leg up on the scoreboard with lapses in discipline.

Game management issues, lax kicking, and basic handling errors meant that Leinster spent most of the half tethered to a display of very sporadic quality. The second half began brightly for the home side, Sheehan’s brilliant carry through several tackles a forerunner to Tommy O’Brien’s try in the corner.

Scarlets' Tom Rogers scores a try at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Leinster wing had a second and the bonus-point score three minutes later. Deegan stole a lineout, Osborne accelerated on to Byrne’s pass and through a gap, the ball eventually finding its way into Tommy O’Brien’s hands.

The home side lost Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien to injury in quick succession – Tadhg Furlong didn’t appear for the second half – survived goal-line pressure after a mix-up from the restart, while Deegan stole another Scarlets lineout in the Leinster 22, his second of the game. Sam Prendergast came on at fullback.

Leinster succumbed to some of the ragged edges that they had shown in the first half, guilty of poorly directed kicking, of losing their shape and of not managing the game. Deegan’s try was followed by one for Scarlets secondrow Max Douglas, before Kenny, sharp all night, grabbed a second late on.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 16 mins: Roberts try, Hawkins con, 0-7; 28: Ringrose try, Byrne con, 7-7; 34: Kenny try, 12-7. Half-time: 12-7. 42: T O’Brien try, 17-7; 45: T O’Brien try, 22-7; 57: Rogers try, 22-12; 65: Deegan try, Byrne con, 29-12; 71: Douglas try, Hawkins con, 29-19; 75: Kenny try, Byrne con, 36-19.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J Kenny; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, B Deeny; M Deegan, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt).

Replacements: R Henshaw for Ringrose (HIA, 5-13 mins and 44); Henshaw for Osborne (blood, 36-40); R Slimani for Furlong (h-t); J Cahir for Porter (44); S Prendergast for J O’Brien (46); F Gunne for Gibson-Park (54); A Soroka for Doris (blood 56-62 and 76); G McCarthy for Sheehan (62); C O’Tighearnaigh for Deeny (66).

Yellow card: B Deeny (16 mins).

SCARLETS: B Murray; T Rogers, J Roberts, J Williams, E Mee; J Hawkins, D Blacker; K Mathias, Harry Thomas, Henry Thomas; S Lousi, M Douglas; J Taylor, D Davis, F Anderson (capt).

Replacements: M Page for Mee (35 mins); G Roberts for Harry Thomas, A Hughes for Blacker (both 47); Harri O’Connor for Henry Thomas (54); I Jones for Rogers (61); S O’Connor for Mathias (62); T Davies for D Davies (70); J Ball for Lousi (76).

Yellow cards: J Roberts (22 mins); J Taylor (27).

Referee: Aimee-Barrett Theron (South Africa).