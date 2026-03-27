Three due in court over Clondalkin attack in which woman set on fire

Gardai search the garden at Oak Downs, Clondalkin, Dublin, where a woman was attacked and set on fire at her home. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Two men and a teenager have been charged in connection with an incident in which a woman was doused in petrol and set alight.

One man in his 40s, another in his 30s and the teenager will appear at the Central Criminal Court on Saturday.

Alexis Lee Campion (44) suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the attack, which occurred on the morning of November 25th, 2025 at her home in Oak Downs, Clondalkin.

She suffered serious burns and remains in hospital four months later.

More than 100 gardaí carried out a “high-intensity” search-and-arrest operation in Dublin as part of the criminal investigation.

Alexis Campion was not the intended target of the attack, which gardaí believe was an act of drug-related intimidation.

Gardaí on Tuesday morning raided 19 properties in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.