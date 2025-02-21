Semidetached four-bed homes in Delgany from €750,000

Address : Bellevue Rise, Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Bellevue Rise in Delgany, Co Wicklow, is close enough to Firehouse Bakery to pick up fresh bread in the morning. The development is by DRes Properties, a house builder whose schemes populate many of the capital’s sought-after outer suburbs.

In the garden county alone, it has constructed homes at neighbouring Bellevue Hill, where phase three was completed last year, as well as at Eastmount, also in Delgany, Altidore Gardens in Newtownmountkennedy and Tinakilly Park in Rathnew.

The developer has honed its signature style of space and well-balanced layouts in the five years since it delivered its launch development, Dún Sí at St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock, just two minutes from the Dart station.

The commuter belt has expanded steadily since then, with Delgany less than an hour’s drive from Dublin via the N11 and M11/M50 motorway. For those using public transport, there’s a feeder bus to the Dart station at nearby Greystones.

As a destination, this charming village needs little introduction. The inland nearest neighbour to the seaside town of Greystones boasts walking and hiking trails through the Glen of the Downs nature reserve, cafes such as Bear Paw, and a selection of eateries available including the Pigeon House, the Wicklow Arms and the Horse and Hound for nights when you don’t feel like cooking.

Adjacent to the existing residential developments of Thorndale and Bellevue Hill, Bellevue Rise will, upon completion, comprise 56 A2-rated houses, including two- and three-bedroom duplexes. Phase one went on sale earlier this month, selling off plans through Sherry FitzGerald’s Greystones office.

At Bellevue, two fine four-bedroom semidetached houses remain available in the current phase. These are accessed off Bellevue Hill, “known locally as millionaire’s row”, according to selling agent Gemma Moore, divisional director of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

“Bellevue Hill is known for its large homes with substantial gardens, making the opportunity to purchase a brand-new A-rated home on this road a rare one,” she says.

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Bedroom

These two houses, while under construction, are being sold from plans. They are the Bracken-style units, with stairs rising through the centre of the house like a spine. This clever flow allows for a separate livingroom to the front with the kitchen to the back.

This kitchen design by BeSpace is set out in a peninsula shape and includes Shaker-style units, quartz stone tops and splashbacks in a soft and durable white calacatta gold. Hived off the kitchen is a valuable utility room and a breakout lounge space overlooking the garden with doors leading directly out into this private space.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, three doubles and a roomy single, and the principal is en suite. These two properties extend to 140sq m (1,504 sq ft). Agent SherryFitzGerald New Homes is seeking €750,000 for each.

Phase two of the boutique estate will be launched at the end of March, comprising a limited selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

The final, phase-three launch will include show homes, and is expected to come to the market in about May, says Moore. It will include four two-bedroom semidetached bungalows that have been designed to appeal to traders-down in the area.

SMB Landscapes have designed and laid the surrounds.