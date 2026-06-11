Apartments and penthouses at new Mount Merrion development from €530,000

Glenville Gardens, Mount Merrion, Dublin 4, is a scheme of 68 A-rated apartments spread out over two contemporary buildings within landscaped grounds.

Address : Glenville Gardens, Forest Avenue, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €530,000 Agent : Savills

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The first release at Glenville Gardens, a new apartment scheme by Park Developments on Forest Avenue in Mount Merrion, is set to launch to the market this weekend. Selling through Savills New Homes, 27 apartments will be available, with open viewings taking place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June, from 11am-1pm.

The launch will include: two one-bed apartments priced from €530,000; 19 two-bed apartments from €700,000; four three-bed apartments from €845,000; and two three-bed penthouses from €1.375 million.

Glenville Gardens is a scheme of 68 A-rated apartments spread out over two contemporary buildings within landscaped grounds. Some of the apartments feature private terraces and wraparound balconies, with a number of homes benefiting from elevated views towards Dublin Bay.

The two-bed apartments, extending from 80sq m-90sq m (861sq-969sq ft), are laid out with an en suite double bedroom, a second double, a full bathroom, a utility room and an open-plan kitchen, living and diningroom. Both the main bedroom and the living space open to a balcony.

The one-bed apartments, extending to 56sq m (604sq ft), have a similar layout with one double bedroom and a separate bathroom. The three-bed apartments, extending to 94sq m (1,012sq ft), also include a third single bedroom.

The three-bed penthouse apartments with floor areas starting from 139sq m (1,494sq ft), of which two are being released in this launch, feature three double bedrooms, a main bedroom suite with a dressing area and an en suite with a bath and a private rooftop terrace. They also feature dramatic vaulted ceilings and lightwells that elevate their design.

The apartments at Glenville Gardens have been designed to maximise natural light and space, with premium finishes throughout, including bespoke kitchens and wardrobes by O’Connors of Drumleck. The kitchens also feature Silestone worktops and under-counter lighting.

The bathrooms feature wall and floor tiles by Tilespex as well as sanitaryware, thermostatically controlled showers and heated towel rails as standard.

The homes are A-rated and feature exhaust air heat pumps and thermostatically controlled radiators.

The development is located right across the road from University College Dublin’s Belfield campus and has easy access to the N11 quality bus corridor, with bus journeys of about half an hour to Dublin city centre.

The neighbouring villages, including Blackrock, Donnybrook, Dundrum and Stillorgan, provide an abundance of cafes, restaurants, shopping and leisure amenities nearby, while the 32 acres of open space at Deer Park is within walking distance.

Residents will benefit from secure underground parking and dedicated bicycle storage.

Glenville Gardens, Mount Merrion, Dublin 4

One-bed: dining area