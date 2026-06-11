A pair of new luxury homes in established Rathgar enclave

Address : 10C and 10D Green Park, Rathgar, Dublin 14 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

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Green Park is an exclusive enclave of 1930s homes tucked away from the busy stretch of Orwell Road in Rathgar, Dublin 14, situated between the Russian Embassy and the grounds of Milltown Golf Club.

Brinnin Homes took two of those houses and have raised entirely new builds on their sites, with some striking architectural features and top-tier interiors that sit nicely with the mature homes still on site.

Sherry FitzGerald is now bringing the final two detached homes of this boutique development to market: Cromlech, a four-bed, four-bath home (252sq m/2,712sq ft) is for sale seeking €2.75 million; and its neighbour, Dubhán, a five-bed, five-bath home (301sq m/3,239sq ft) is for sale seeking €3.25 million.

Brinnin Homes worked with Extend Architects and sought to create homes that would incorporate mid-century influence with a modern, eco-home ethos, and they have succeeded with a rigorous level of craftsmanship that shines throughout both properties.

Cromlech: Entrance hallway

Cromlech: Livingroom

Cromlech: Kitchen and dining area

Cromlech: Garden

Four-bed: Cromlech

Cromlech is on the corner of Green Park, facing Orwell Road though well set back from it and further secluded by a tall, mature willow tree. There is extensive gravel parking to the front of the house. A double-height glazed atrium dominates the exterior, with the entrance to the right side of the house.

With a chequerboard tile just inside the front door, the hall has green wainscoting and wide-plank oak floors. A cloakroom and guest loo lie off the hall to the right.

On the left, glazed doors lead through to a bright sittingroom with French doors opening out to the front garden, herringbone oak parquet flooring, panelling on the taupe walls, recessed lighting under the coving and track lighting more commonly seen in a gallery than a domestic residence.

It’s all on a par with the style of the development though, and the high standards continue in the kitchen on the far side of the hall. This is an expansive living and dining area, with an array of cabinetry that should satisfy the storage needs of any busy family.

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The kitchen was fitted by Michael Farrell Joinery and features Siemens appliances, a Bora downdraft hob and Caple wine fridge set into the large marble-topped island unit. A run of units beside the wall has quartz countertops and splashbacks, with a well-fitted utility space tucked behind it. The rear of this room is entirely glazed and faces southwest, with doors that open to the garden where there is a granite patio and borders stocked with shrubs.

Back inside, the first floor has three bedrooms including two large suites with walk-in wardrobes, either of which would be suitable as the main. Stairs lead to the second floor, where there is a long bedroom fitted out with under-eaves storage and an en suite tiled in blue. On the far side of the landing is a room that could serve as home office or a teenagers’ den.

Dubhán: House exterior

Dubhán: Study

Dubhán: Sittingroom

Five-bed: Dubhán

Dubhán, the second house for sale, shares many of the same characteristics as Cromlech, but is set further down Green Park and is bigger. Both houses are A2-rated with roofs wired for solar panels, triple-glazed windows and sliding glazed doors, heat recovery systems and air-to-water heating. They also feature Cat-6 cabling and underfloor heating on the ground and first floors.

The ground floor layout of this house differs slightly from the first. Once inside the custom-made front door, a home office lies to the right, the sittingroom to the left. The livingroom has a box-bay window, wainscot panelling and a herringbone parquet floor. Like the first house, the kitchen living/dining area spans the rear of the house, but in this property the living area is kept more separate from the kitchen, lying to the left with recessed coving and French doors leading to the patio outside.

The kitchen is another Michael Farrell triumph, with the same beautiful tall oak units, the banks of larders and space for appliances, and another island topped with marble. Dubhán has a more substantial garden too, with a larger granite patio and attractively stocked beds under the walls and fences.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor – the main bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe, a luxurious en suite and great views from the tall window. There’s a bathroom and three more double bedrooms on this floor, one of which also has an suite. More storage has been added via extra wardrobes on the landing, a neat and clever touch.

The final floor is given over to one large bedroom, with a separate storage area, another capacious walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and this could also be the main bedroom.

Cromlech and Dubhán are high-quality homes, thoughtfully designed and beautifully built in a prime location close to the Windy Arbour Luas stop and right beside the grounds of Milltown Golf Club.

Dubhán: Kitchen

Dubhán: Living area