When the sun glints through from behind the clouds, most town and city dwellers long for the chance to get on the road and get to nature.

Ireland offers beautiful landscapes of lakes, mountains, woodland and sea that provide a sense of peace and tranquillity, where you can go to make every day off feel like a holiday.

Here is a selection of properties for sale that would make ideal countryside retreats.

On the lake in Co Clare

Fisherman’s Lodge, Moynoe, Scarriff, Co Clare

Harry Brann, €595,000

This lakeshore residence has its own private harbour and breathtaking views over Lough Derg. On a 1.13-acre site, the cedar and larch-clad eco-home is surrounded by mature trees and shrubbery, creating a sense of peace and seclusion. The property extends to 292sq m (3,143sq ft) and is laid out as four self-contained units with kitchenettes and mezzanine bedrooms, ideal for accommodating groups of family and friends.

It also has a main kitchen/livingroom and mezzanine area for gatherings. Extensive glazing and a spacious first-floor balcony overlook the lake. The fisherman-friendly retreat is located 2.8km from the Co Clare village of Scarriff. Ber B3

Two-bed outside Castletownshend

On the west Cork coast

Lickowen, Castletownshend, Co Cork

Pat Maguire Properties, €275,000

This two-bed property may be small, but it is ideally laid out as a low-maintenance holiday home, with stylish modern interiors. It overlooks the dramatic landscape of Toe Head Bay and is walking distance from two strands located to either side of the house. Extending to 40sq m (430sq ft) on grounds of 0.4 acres, it features a brick facade with a large wood-clad dormer on the first floor. Inside, there are two double bedrooms and a shower room on the ground floor, with a kitchen/dining/sittingroom on the first floor with extensive dual-aspect glazing making the most of the coastal view. It is a 10-minute drive south from Castletownshend village. Ber D1

Cottage and Crannóg in Carraroe

In the heart of the Gaeltacht

Cottage and Crannóg, Carraroe, Connemara, Co Galway

McKeown Real Estate, €310,000

If you want to spend your holidays in a peaceful setting while improving your Irish language skills, this quirky offering could tick the right box for you. Set on more than half an acre, the lot includes two charming well-maintained residences with views of the Atlantic: a two-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom crannóg-style cottage. The two-bed cottage features wood-beam ceilings, a cozy hearth, a sunroom, a sauna and a balcony from where you can enjoy views of the surrounding countryside. The crannóg has a kitchen/living space on one side and a double bedroom on the other, as well as a bathroom. It is close to Carraroe village and Coral Beach and is less than an hour’s drive from Galway city. Ber D1

Sallymount Cottage, Sallymount, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

About an hour from Dublin

Sallymount Cottage, Sallymount, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

DNG Thornton, €765,000

This updated three-bedroom cottage, extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft), exudes coastal-chic style with stark white walls and cabinetry, wood-panelled vaulted ceilings and extensive glazing. It is just a 10-minute walk from Sallymount Bay Beach and a few minutes’ drive from Brittas Bay. For those looking for a quick escape from the capital, it is about an hour’s drive from the city, depending on traffic. Set among rolling green hills, it is completely move-in ready with modern kitchen and bathroom fittings. A wood-burning stove in the kitchen/sittingroom would make this a cozy retreat, even during the winter months, and dual-aspect glazing frames the bucolic views. An elevated decked terrace is ideal for barbecues. It sits on more than half an acre laid mainly in lawn. Ber C1

Killoughternane, Idrone East, Borris, Co Carlow

Mountain view in Carlow countryside

Killoughternane, Idrone East, Borris, Co Carlow

REA Sothern, €350,000

This four-bed detached cabin-style residence in Killoughternane sits against the impressive backdrop of Mount Leinster and is surrounded by rolling hills, peace and birdsong. It is a 10-minute drive from the charming heritage village of Borris, where there are cafes, a pub and amenities, and about a half-hour from Carlow town. Extending to 146sq m (1,572sq ft), the interior of the home is entirely clad in wood panels and features an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area and four good-sized bedrooms, as well as a sauna. There is also a first-floor balcony where you can sit and soak up the views, as well as patio areas on the grounds. The area is popular with nature lovers, walkers and cycling enthusiasts thanks to its proximity to Mount Leinster, the Blackstairs Mountains and the Barrow Valley. Ber C3

Cabaun, Keel, Achill, Co Mayo

On an island

Cabaun, Keel, Achill, Co Mayo

Achill Island Property, €299,000

This bungalow is in an ideal location on the beautiful Achill Island with its stunning rugged shoreline. The home is just a five-minute cycle from the picturesque Keel beach – a popular spot for surfers. It is surrounded by fields and dramatic mountain views and is a stone’s throw from Keel Lough. Extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft), the bungalow is bigger than it looks and comes to the market in very good condition with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is set well back from the road beyond a long front lawn. For amenities, the home is a five-minute drive from Keel village and 12 minutes from Achill Sound. It is less than an hour’s drive from Westport. Ber D1