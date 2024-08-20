Ten of the best bakeries in Ireland

Seagull
seagullbakeryshop.com
Climb up the hill, away from Tramore’s seafront, and find this lovely artisan sourdough microbakery. Look out also for their wine tasting evenings.
Hugo’s Bakery
instagram.com/hugos_lahinch
Sourdough, lemony pastel de nata and stunning stuffed focaccia sandwiches from this bright blue bakery close to the sea.
Scéal
scealbakery.com
Shane and Charlotte finally found the permanent home for their bakery and cafe on the Greystones waterfront and it’s only just gorgeous.
Bread 41
bread41.ie
The Dublin city favourite artisan bakery, Eoin McCluskey’s Bread 41, is expanding to Greystones in a beautifully restored old historic building.
Magpie
magpiebakery.ie
It’s not unusual to see long queues forming in Galway’s Cornstore Mall but this bakery from Cian Mooney and the team behind Loam and Éan is worth it.
Bread Man Walking
instagram.com/bread_man_walking
The secret is out. Social media has recently blown up over Gerry Godley’s home-based micro bakery, all done from his kitchen in Rialto.
Elliot’s
elliots.ie
Located in Phibsboro, Elliot’s, with its range of sweet and savoury pastries, including trendy cream-filled Italian maritozzi buns, is where the smart northsiders go.
Ursa Minor
instagram.com/ursaminorbakehouse
Ciara and Dara O’hArtghaile’s real bread bakery is in one of the most northerly towns on the island, Ballycastle, on the beautiful Causeway Coast.
Bakarí
bakaribakery.com
Using Irish and Italian organic flour, Jack Mowbray’s bread, bakes and epic sandwiches are in high demand in Belfast.
Firehouse
thefirehouse.ie
An artisan original, Firehouse now has locations in both Delgany and Wicklow town, as well as offering a range of hands-on baking classes.