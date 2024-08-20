Ten of the best bakeries in Ireland

Seagull

Climb up the hill, away from Tramore’s seafront, and find this lovely artisan sourdough microbakery. Look out also for their wine tasting evenings.

A cinnamon and butterscotch bun at Hugo's Bakery. Photograph: Hugo's Bakery/Instagram

Hugo’s Bakery

Sourdough, lemony pastel de nata and stunning stuffed focaccia sandwiches from this bright blue bakery close to the sea.

Chocolate croissant with a coconut and oat frangipane. Photograph: Scéal/Instagram

Scéal

Shane and Charlotte finally found the permanent home for their bakery and cafe on the Greystones waterfront and it’s only just gorgeous.

Oyster mushroom, and potato and garlic pesto Danish pastries. Photograph: Bread 41/Instagram

Bread 41

The Dublin city favourite artisan bakery, Eoin McCluskey’s Bread 41, is expanding to Greystones in a beautifully restored old historic building.

Fiery sourdough. Photograph: Magpie/Instagram

Magpie

It’s not unusual to see long queues forming in Galway’s Cornstore Mall but this bakery from Cian Mooney and the team behind Loam and Éan is worth it.

A selection of bagels from Bread Man Walking. Photograph: Bread Man Walking/Instagram

Bread Man Walking

The secret is out. Social media has recently blown up over Gerry Godley’s home-based micro bakery, all done from his kitchen in Rialto.

Pastry with vanilla custard and apricots. Photograph: Elliot's/Instagram

Elliot’s

Located in Phibsboro, Elliot’s, with its range of sweet and savoury pastries, including trendy cream-filled Italian maritozzi buns, is where the smart northsiders go.

Blueberries on rye Breton shortcake. Photograph: Ursa Minor/Instagram

Ursa Minor

Ciara and Dara O’hArtghaile’s real bread bakery is in one of the most northerly towns on the island, Ballycastle, on the beautiful Causeway Coast.

Roast peppers, garlic confit, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze on stirato. Photograph: Bakarí/Instagram

Bakarí

Using Irish and Italian organic flour, Jack Mowbray’s bread, bakes and epic sandwiches are in high demand in Belfast.

Pizza focaccia. Photograph: Firehouse/Instagram

Firehouse

An artisan original, Firehouse now has locations in both Delgany and Wicklow town, as well as offering a range of hands-on baking classes.