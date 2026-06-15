Magnificent maritime views from Baltimore five-bed by the Cove

Address : Ard Aoibhinn, Cove Hill, Baltimore, Co Cork Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Charles McCarthy Estate Agents

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Ard Aoibhinn is a detached five-bed property perched above the Cove, a serene stretch of shore to the south of Baltimore village and harbour in west Cork.

Baltimore’s name in Irish is Dún na Séad, or the fort of the jewels, and this home might prove to be one of the jewels in this season’s property market. Set on half an acre and enjoying an elevated position, the panoramic views from all the windows to the front of the house are incredible.

Now on the market with Charles McCarthy Auctioneers seeking €1.25 million, it should prove to be an enchanting upmarket holiday retreat or a fantastic home for families seeking to establish themselves in this bustling seaside village. The house has an area of 241sq m (2,594sq ft) and the reception rooms are to the front, from where residents can enjoy views over the harbour and the Cove, and out to the islands of Roaringwater Bay in the distance.

The windows are vast, ensuring uninterrupted views from the sunroom, which is on the left side of the house as you enter. A living/diningroom, which has sliding doors into the sunroom, sits in the centre of the house and behind it is the kitchen. The kitchen cabinets are stripped pine – sturdy and traditional. This large space is warmed by a wood-burning stove, sure to take the sting from cooler summer evenings. Heating is oil-fired and the Ber rating is C2.

House exterior

Sunroom

Kitchen

Also on this level is another sittingroom, in use as a music room; a utility room; a shower room; and an en suite study that could also be used as another bedroom.

Three of the four bedrooms upstairs benefit from magnificent maritime views, and this effect is further amplified in many rooms with the addition of long mirrors that reflect sea vistas. The principal suite is at one end of the first floor with an up-to-date en suite and a storage room that would make a fine walk-in wardrobe.

Another bedroom with wooden floors is also en suite, and there’s a family bathroom for the final two bedrooms, tucked under the eaves.

Outside, the low-maintenance grounds are landscaped, with a detached garage, the wall of an old bothán ruin, a stone terrace for sitting out and enjoying the views, and a path down to the road below the house, making for a short walk for a dip in the Cove.

Ard Aoibhinn, which means ‘high loveliness’ in Irish, is only a few minutes’ walk from Baltimore village, with its pubs, Michelin-starred restaurant Dede, and access to plenty of watersports activities.

Ferries depart daily to the nearby islands of Sherkin and Cape Clear, and the nearby saltwater lake, Lough Hyne, is a big draw for swimmers and nature enthusiasts. Skibbereen is the closest town, 13km away, and Schull is further west along the coast.

Main bedroom

Stone terrace