Two-, three- and four-bed homes for sale at new development in Kilternan

Address : Kilternan Village, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €615,000 Agent : Savills and Kelly Walsh

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First-time buyers, those trading up and downsizers looking to set down roots or simply stay put in south Dublin may be interested in the latest new homes being offered to the market in Kilternan by family-owned builders Durkan.

Located just outside the village itself and immediately adjacent to the new Glenamuck District Distributor Road linking the area to the nearby M50 motorway, Kilternan Village, as the scheme is known, will comprise a total of 487 homes upon completion.

The development will consist of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses. The first phase of the scheme consisting of 23 houses is now available for sale through joint agents Savills and Kelly Walsh, with prospective buyers asked to register their interest and book an appointment to view. Prices for the current release start from €615,000 for a two-bedroom house (89.6sq m/964sq ft), with three-bedroom houses (116.9sq m/1,258sq ft) from €710,000 and four-bedroom houses (157.7sq m/1,697sq ft) from €800,000 respectively.

All the homes at Kilternan Village have been designed to be highly sustainable with either an A2 or A3 Ber rating. The development features insulated concrete form construction, supporting enhanced thermal performance and long-term sustainability, air-to-water heat pump central heating and mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems that help to maximise the efficiency of the heat pump.

The interiors will be finished to a high standard with fitted Fitzgerald kitchens equipped with ovens, hobs, extractor fans, fridge freezers, dishwashers, under-counter water filters and stone worktops with splashbacks. The bathrooms will also come fully fitted and include wall-mounted vanity units and backlit LED mirrors as well as thermostatic towel radiators and thermostatic shower heads. Floors and wet areas in the bathrooms will be tiled as standard. The houses will have high floor-to-ceiling heights of 2.6m (8.5ft) at both ground and first-floor level.

Livingroom

Open-plan kitchen and livingroom area

Bathroom

Rear garden

The homes at Kilternan Village will be complemented by the development on site of a creche, retail units and a cafe, alongside a range of outdoor amenities. The scheme will incorporate nine public open spaces and approximately 6.7km of nature trails. Landscaped green spaces and playgrounds will also be integrated into the development.