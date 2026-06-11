New apartments and penthouses in Kilmacud from €510,000

Address : Drummartin Heights, Kilmacud, Dublin 14 Price : €510,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Newly built apartments and penthouses are coming to the market at Sorohan’s Drummartin Heights scheme in south Dublin. Selling through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, the entire development of 47 homes is set to launch to the market, with open viewings from 11am-1pm on Saturday, June 13th.

This will include: 15 one-bed apartments priced from €510,000; 23 two-bed apartments from €675,000; six two-bed plus study apartments from €785,000; and three three-bed penthouses from €1.5 million.

The one-bed apartments, extending from 56sq m-60sq m (603sq ft-646sq ft), are laid out with a storage cabinet and a full bathroom to the front of the hallway, beyond which sits a spacious double bedroom. An bright open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom sits to the rear with tall dual-aspect windows and access to the balcony, which can be also accessed from the bedroom.

The two-bedroom apartments, extending from 84sq m-98sq m (904 sq ft-1,055sq ft) have a similar layout, but adds an en suite to the main bedroom, and both bedrooms, as well as the living space, open on to a balcony.

The two-bed-plus study apartments, extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), feature a second double and a study on one side of the entrance hall with the main bathroom on the opposite side. The en-suite main bedroom sits further into the apartment and the kitchen living/diningroom occupies the corner of the floor, with extensive glazing providing a dual aspect.

The three-bed penthouse apartments extending from 117sq m-129sq m (1,259sq ft-1,312sq ft), of which there are only three, feature two en-suite bedrooms and private wraparound roof terraces.

On Kilmacud Road Upper in Dublin 14, the scheme is walking distance from the green line Luas stop at Kilmacud, from where it takes 22 minutes to reach Dawson Street in the city centre; the M50 is also easily accessible.

There are shopping amenities nearby at Goatstown and Kilmacud, and further shopping and retail spots, as well as cinemas, at Stillorgan Shopping Centre and Dundrum Town Centre.

All homes at Drummartin Heights are arranged around an elevated courtyard garden, creating a calm and welcoming environment for residents.

Kitchen

Penthouse livingroom

Inside the homes, designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning Architects, contemporary architecture is paired with high-quality spec and finishes throughout. Thanks to the development’s location, many apartments offer dual-aspect views, with the sea on one side and mountain or cityscapes on the other.

The apartments exhibit fresh, neutral interiors, featuring white internal doors, semi-solid oak flooring in the hall and livingroom, fitted carpet in bedrooms with off-white walls. The kitchens are fitted out with Shaker-style units providing ample storage, quartz worktops and fitted kitchen appliances as standard.

The bathrooms come fitted with sanitary ware, shower doors and tiling on the floor and wet areas as standards, and the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

The homes energy ratings vary from A2-A3 and feature air-to-water heat systems, high levels of insulation and LED recessed lights in the livingrooms.

Two-bed with study living area

Bedroom