Artist’s home beyond grand granite walls in Monkstown for €1.15m

When it featured on RTÉ’s Home of the Year in 2021, architect Hugh Wallace and the programme’s panel of judges remarked that Summergrove Orchard, a three-bedroom house on the Hill in Monkstown, used its space to its fullest and worked well with touches here and there to bring out the family’s creativity.

Owned by Irish artist Isobel Henihan and her husband Ian Kenny, the 94sq m (1,012sq ft) property was designed by Henihan’s father, architect Don Henihan.

Don, a noted conservation architect who was responsible for renovations of nearby Tudor Hall and Tudor House – a pair of semidetached houses attributed to the designs of noted Irish architect Sir Richard Morrison – built his own home on a plot between the two grand dames. Later, in 2013, his daughter Isobel built this home on what once was a vegetable plot in her father’s garden.

Nestled in complete seclusion off the sought-after Monkstown Hill – a stone’s throw to Monkstown village and the seafront – the three-bedroom home is hidden, thanks to striking granite walls that enclose the site.

An open-plan kitchen, living and dining space forms the heart of this house. Bathed in light thanks to its dual aspect, the kitchen also has a large roof light to illuminate the culinary space. It is well kitted out with Fisher & Paykel appliances and has a movable island, while floor-to-ceiling glazed doors allow seamless connection with indoor and outdoor spaces.

The outdoor spaces are really what make Summergrove Orchard quite special. Besides interest from old granite walls – with the added feature of an old arched pedestrian gate – well-stocked raised beds and mature olive trees provide a sheltered, private spot for outdoor dining.

A second gated courtyard has an elevated glass garden room that Isobel often uses to create her contemporary landscapes. It is also used as a second living space and is heated electrically.

Three bedrooms – the principal of which is en suite with a wall of fitted wardrobes – all have wide-plank timber flooring and lie adjacent to a well-appointed family bathroom. Two of the bedrooms have wonderful views as they overlook the private terraces.

The property has private parking – as rare as hen’s teeth, given its location – and offers unrivalled access to cafes and restaurants. It’s also close to the Dart and bus routes, while a tennis club and four yacht clubs are just a short stroll away.

The owners love the “calm, peace and uniqueness” of their B3-rated home but, upsizing due to a growing family, have placed Summergrove Orchard on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.15m.