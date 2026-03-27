Judge to rule if man fit to stand trial over Parnell Square attack in Dublin

Flowers left close to the scene of a stabbing incident at Parnell Square East, Dublin, on November 22nd, 2023. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A judge is to rule on Friday whether a man charged with attempting to murder three children on Dublin’s Parnell Square is fit to stand trial.

Riad Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy and is accused of assault causing serious harm to a care worker at Parnell Square East on November 22nd, 2023.

He is also charged with three counts of assault causing harm to two other young children and a passerby, who had intervened to assist, and one count of the production of a knife.

His lawyers have applied to Judge Tony Hunt at the Central Criminal Court to have Bouchaker held unfit to stand trial, but lawyers for the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed that application.

The parties agreed no one is arguing for the defence of not guilty by reason of insanity.

A consultant forensic psychiatrist called as an expert witness by the defence told the court how Bouchaker had a complex medical history, had surgery on his brain for a benign tumour in 2021 and suffered a brain injury “in the course of members of the public intervening” on the day of the alleged offences.

His only possible destination in the medium to long-term would be at the Central Mental Hospital, she said. If found unfit to stand trial, he would be reviewed on a six-month basis by the mental health criminal law review board, she said.

Bouchaker has a mental disorder – moderate dementia – and, because of that, is unfit to plead, to weigh evidence and his choices in a serious criminal case and to stand trial, she said.

The psychiatrist agreed with the judge the discussion about fitness to plead would not be necessary were it not for a significant head injury suffered by Bouchaker in the immediate aftermath of the incident at Parnell Square East.

His level of dysfunction would be beyond what any intermediary or support person appointed to assist him could do, she said.

A consultant psychiatrist called by the prosecution said, despite the accused having a serious neurocognitive disorder, he could be accommodated at trial, where questions can be repeated, made simpler or closed questions put to him.

He said Bouchaker understood he was charged with a serious offence, knew the difference between right and wrong, was capable of entering a plea and instructing his solicitors and understood the difference between a guilty and not guilty plea.

The judge also viewed videos of Bouchaker’s garda interviews, which formed part of the bases for the psychiatrists’ findings.

The judge ordered that legal representatives for the accused and the identities of the doctors giving evidence were not to be named in media reports.