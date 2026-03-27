Data storage company Qumulo to create 50 jobs in Ireland over three years

US data storage company Qumulo has said it will create 50 new jobs in Ireland over the next three years after opening its new European research and development centre in Cork.

The company, which was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 2012, said it selected the location based on its proximity to colleges and universities and the deep talent pool they foster in the southwest region.

“Additionally, the excellent support infrastructure for companies like Qumulo provided by IDA Ireland made Cork the obvious choice for us to build a team focused on leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) to help businesses manage global-scale data infrastructure,” said Qumulo chief technology officer Kiran Bhageshpur in a statement on Friday.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said Qumulo’s decision to base its European software research hub in Cork was a “strong endorsement” of the city as a location for global businesses.

“It highlights the depth of talent emerging from our universities, the strength of the region’s technology ecosystem, and Ireland’s ability to support companies delivering pioneering innovation on a global scale,” he said.

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Local Fine Gael TD and junior minister Jerry Buttimer said the announcement “highlights Ireland’s reputation as a dynamic environment where innovation thrives and partnerships flourish”.

Qumulo said it will create 50 jobs at the hub over the next three years in areas including engineering and customer success.

In a statement, the company said the team at the new R&D centre “will research and develop solutions to enable the secure, frictionless, and instantaneous transfer of exabyte-scale workloads across the globe, delivering the trusted, AI-ready data requirement to power next-generation enterprise applications”.

“Ireland offers a compelling combination of talent, research excellence, and an open, collaborative business environment, and Qumulo’s expansion in Cork is another example of how that proposition continues to resonate with global technology companies,” said IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan.