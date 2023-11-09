Immaculate four-bed in modern Greystones development for €760,000

Address : 8 The Pier, Marina Village, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €760,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Greystones

View this property on MyHome.ie

This four-bedroom terraced house in a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Marina Village development in Greystones was built six years ago by Glenveagh and comes to the market in immaculate condition.

In total there were 205 apartments and 145 houses in the O’Mahony Pike-designed development, with significant amenities of a 250-berth marina and a park at the base of the cliff walk to Bray. It’s a three-minute walk from the house to the North Beach, famous for sunrise swims.

Number 8 The Pier has been decorated with superb taste and style and is in turnkey condition, with little more for new owners to do than unpack their boxes. It is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €760,000.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Kitchen

In the entrance hall, moulding has been artfully employed to create an illusion of panelling, the stairs has a fine jute runner, ceilings are high throughout the ground floor, and a smart oak herringbone parquet floor runs through all the ground floor rooms creating a lovely sense of cohesion. The overall area is 140sq m (1,507sq ft).

READ MORE

The guest wc to the rear of the hall has a large mirrored wall and grey-painted walls. The sittingroom is large, with bespoke built-in cabinetry with a combination of bookshelves, space for a TV and units underneath that will keep the room calm and clutter-free.

A lovely feature of the kitchen at the back of the house is the wide, sliding French doors, which saturate this room with light. Units are a combination of wood and high gloss, counters are quartz and there’s an island with a sink dividing the cooking and living areas. Subway tiles are on the splashback and the induction hob, extractor fan, dishwasher, integrated fridge-freezer, microwave and oven are all Siemens.

The garden is delightful, with all fences painted a deep grey, against which stands of bamboo and fern, rhododendrons and maple acer look their best. It’s laid out half-patio, half-grass and there’s a shed for extra storage. The Ber is A2.

Principal bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Upstairs, all four bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and attractive white oak flooring. The principal bedroom has a box bay window and a stylish en suite with thermostatic shower. The main bathroom has a neat design feature of the shower in its own built-in enclosure, and a short bath on the other side with a handy niche in the wall. One of the bedrooms is currently laid out as a home office; the others are good-sized doubles.

As well as being a ready-to-go family home in perfect condition, its location is stellar and will undoubtedly prove to be a huge draw for prospective buyers. As well as its proximity to the North Beach, the marina has a dizzying array of clubs and opportunities for getting out on the water, with sailing, kayaking, rowing, angling and sea scouts all on offer. There are social nights during the summer run by the sailing club and open-air cinema nights on the beach. For landlubbers, Greystones has a huge array of sports clubs, with rugby, Gaelic games, football, athletics, archery, tennis, bowling, cricket, gyms, golf clubs and an indoor community swimming pool, the Shoreline.

It’s a 15-minute walk from The Pier to Greystones Dart station and the town centre; services on the 84 and 84X bus routes are frequent and the Aircoach provides a direct link to Dublin Airport. Greystones has a good mix of schools, with Catholic national schools, an Educate Together, a Gaelscoil, a community college and St David’s Holy Faith Secondary School.