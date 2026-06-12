What will €1.2m buy in South Africa, France, Spain, Italy and Co Limerick?

Limerick: Patrickswell

This five-bedroom house in the townland of Fanningstown at Patrickswell in Limerick was built 20 years ago. Just five minutes from Adare, the house has a B2 energy rating and a floor area of 399sq m (4,295sq ft). Rooms inside include two reception rooms, kitchen and diningroom, utility and sun lounge. There are four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a floored attic. The well-kept grounds are a mix of paving and lawn with a detached garage at the back.

Price €1.2 million

Agent Wheeler Auctioneers

South Africa: Kenton-on-Sea

South Africa: Kenton-on-Sea

In Natures Landing Conservancy in Kenton-on-Sea, Pangani Lodge is architect-designed country residence overlooking Bushman’s River. The living areas have solid teak floors and lead seamlessly to outdoor dining decks. The kitchen is open plan with an impressive range of appliances and there are six bedroom suites. Outside is a private pool positioned to maximise the views as well as a jacuzzi and viewing deck. It also has access to a jetty and landing strip for light aircraft.

Price €1.19m

Agent pamgolding.co.za

France: Lot-et-Garonne

France: Lot-et-Garonne

If your budget is more than €1 million in France, it’s got to be a chateau. This 13th-century stone building in the Lot-et-Garonne region in southwestern France has been fully renovated but retains its exposed brick walls, original fireplaces and the spiral staircase in the tower. It is set out over 450sq m (4,844sq ft) and is entered through wrought-iron gates. On the ground floor is a livingroom, diningroom and kitchen, while on the first floor there are five en suite bedrooms. The grounds are mature and come with a several terraces and a pool.

Price €1.2 million

Agent beauxvillages.com

Spain: Cataleya

Spain: Andalusia

Cataleya is a gated residential community of apartments and penthouses located between Marbella and Estepona. This three-bedroom ground-floor apartment is newly built with an interior floor space of 114sq m (1,227sq ft) as well as a 78sq m (840sq ft) terrace and a private garden. The kitchen and living areas are open plan, the main bedroom is en suite with garden access, and the other two bedrooms open out to the terrace. There is a shared heated saltwater pool and a 450 m² (4,521sq ft) outdoor pool.

Price €1.2 million

Agent martin-realestate.com

Italy: Monferrato

Italy: Monferrato

This estate in hills at Nizza Monferrato has a main villa and an independent guest house. The villa is set out over three levels with a tavern and terrace on the ground floor. The first floor has different living areas, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the second floor is another livingroom and four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The guest house has a livingroom, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. For wine enthusiasts, Asti is 30 minutes away and both Genoa and Turin airports are about a 1½-hour drive.

Price €1.2 million

Agent gruppobodini.com