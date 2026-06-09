Address : 3 Malton, 31-33 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,095,000 Agent : DNG Donnybrook

Malton House, built in the late 1800s, was acquired as the British Embassy in 1969. In 1999, the embassy moved next door and the building was turned into a suite of luxury apartments by Capel Developments, who also built the adjoining new blocks, Grafton House and Linden House.

On Merrion Road, just off Shrewsbury Road, Malton House has a premium address, and the apartment is suitably in keeping with its high-end environment. The complex is set behind electronic gates and requires a phone app to enter the building; the level of security is high and there’s an on-site concierge.

Number 3 Malton House, now for sale through DNG Donnybrook, seeking €1.095 million, is a two-bed, two-bath ground-floor apartment that occupies the rear corner of the building, with an area of 113sq m (1,216sq ft) and an E1 Ber. The apartment has been meticulously renovated in recent years and presents in turnkey condition.

On entering through the front door, the hall is bright, generously proportioned and freshly tiled. A staircase leads down to the basement car park; a parking and a bike space come with the property.

The living areas are to the right of the hall, the bedrooms to the left. A new kitchen has been recently installed and it’s a great space, flooded with light from tall windows. There’s a utility room behind it, as well as a guest loo.

Gardens, 31-33 Merrion Road

Double doors that are partially glazed lead through to the sittingroom, which like the kitchen is floored in a practical grey tile; there is underfloor heating throughout these two rooms. It’s a lovely room, with a handsome deep bay window, a fireplace, feature lighting and French doors that open on to a private terraced garden.

The landscaping around the Malton is stunning, with some beautiful displays of mature and thriving roses enlivening the views from all the windows. One of the best features about this apartment is its dual aspect so both the living areas and bedrooms benefit from the proximity to the well-tended gardens, creating a lovely atmosphere.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Hallway

Bathroom

Bedroom

Guest loo

Garden terrace

Both of the bedrooms and are doubles and have updated en suites fitted out in grey ceramic tile. Both bedrooms have plenty of room for a set of built-in wardrobes and are floored in dark oak wide-plank flooring.

It’s a box-fresh apartment sure to appeal to downsizers and those seeking a city base in a quiet location. Buses on numerous routes pass the property, Sandymount Dart station is a short stroll away, and the villages of Donnybrook, Ballsbridge and Sandymount are all within easy reach.