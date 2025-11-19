Fully fitted Dublin 2 office offers turnkey opportunity at €2.9m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €2.9 million for the second-floor office at Unit 7, Harmony Court, on Harmony Row in Dublin 2. Located just 400m from Pearse Street Dart station, the subject property comprises 514.4sq m (5,536sq ft) of fully fitted office accommodation along with four secure basement car-parking spaces. The offices are largely open-plan and are complemented by a reception and seating area, three private offices, a dedicated boardroom and a fully fitted kitchen.

Unit 7 is held under a 500-year leasehold title from January 1st, 2006, and comes for sale with vacant possession. VAT is not applicable to the sale according to the selling agent.

Designed by Henry J Lyons Architects and completed in 2005, Harmony Court occupies a prime location within Dublin’s central business district between Grand Canal Dock, Merrion Square and Trinity College. The surrounding area is home to a range of leading occupiers including Google, Accenture, HSBC and William Fry.

In terms of public transport, the property is situated close to the Dart at Pearse Street and Grand Canal Dock while the quality bus corridor (QBC) on Lower Mount Street is just minutes away. The Luas green-line stops at Dawson Street and Trinity College can be reached in about 15 minutes on foot.

Further information on the property is available from Tom Fahy and Tom Gavigan at Knight Frank.