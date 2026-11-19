The Department of Public Expenditure said the largest supplementary estimates were authorised for health, social protection, transport, foreign affairs and justice. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Government spending limits for this year will increase to more than €120 billion following the Coalition’s decision to provide additional funding to areas including health and social protection.

The Department of Public Expenditure (Dper) said the largest supplementary estimates were authorised for health (€780 million), social protection including the social insurance fund (€625 million), transport (€307 million), foreign affairs (€252 million) and justice (€103 million).

It said the additional money was aimed at supporting a range of priorities, including health service delivery, assistance to Ukraine, the Christmas bonus announced as part of Budget 2027, the advancement of MetroLink, targeted energy supports and additional Garda overtime.

However, Dper said it did not necessarily mean that all the money set out under the spending ceiling would be used. It also forecast that there were likely to be savings at the end of this year on some current expenditure lines in relation to Ukraine and international protection.

“Based on observed expenditure trends, significant savings are anticipated at the end of 2026. This is consistent with experience in previous years, when the average level of end-year savings surrendered in 2024 and 2025 was approximately €600 million, equivalent to 0.5 per cent of expenditure,” it said.

“The Government’s approach is to strike the right balance between providing the resources needed to maintain essential public services and responding to emerging pressures, while ensuring that overall expenditure remains sustainable.

“The Government expenditure ceiling for 2026 has increased from €117.8 billion in revised estimates to €120.5 billion following approval of supplementary estimates. This reflects changing circumstances and decisions taken by Government including.”

Dper said an additional €600 million had been allocated in April to support the Department of Education and for the roll-out of energy measures by the departments of agriculture and transport.

“The total level of supplementary estimates has been on a downward trajectory over the past two years,” it said. “The average level of supplementary estimates over the period 2022 to 2024 was €7.1 billion. This was in part due to responses to Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and cost-of-living packages. In 2025, the level of supplementary estimates reduced to €2.9 billion,” it said.

“Similarly, adjustments to the expenditure ceiling over the period 2022 to 2025 was about 0.5 per cent of total expenditure. For 2026, the adjustment is 2 per cent – this is similar to pre-Covid levels of 3 and 2 per cent in 2018 and 2019 respectively.”