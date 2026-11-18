Tánaiste Simon Harris has led tributes to former Cork South-Central Fine Gael TD and one of the longest-serving members of Cork City Council, Jim Corr, who has died at the age of 92.

“It was with great sadness that I have learned today of the passing of Jim Corr. He was a remarkably intelligent and forward-looking person who was a true champion of his home city. His legacy is the role he played over many decades in helping to shape Cork as it is today,” he said.

Harris recalled that Corr, who was elected a TD for Cork South-Central in February 1982 but did not contest the November 1982 general election, served as a member of Cork City Council from his co-option in 1973 until he retired from the council in 2014.

“Jim proudly served as lord mayor of Cork on two occasions between 1979 and 1980 and again in 1996 and 1997 – during his long career in local government, Jim witnessed the transformation of Cork into the vibrant European city that it is today.”

Minister of State and current Cork South-Central Fine Gael TD Jerry Buttimer echoed the Tánaiste’s comments, saying he was deeply saddened by the death of Corr, whom he described as “a true doyen of local government, with an ability to look beyond the immediate challenges of the day and imagine what Cork could become”.

“Long before many of the conversations we are having today about the future of our city, Jim was championing better public transport, the development of a Luas system, the regeneration of our city centre, improved public spaces and a more ambitious approach to planning and urban development.”

The current Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan of Fine Gael, also added his message of sympathy to Corr’s family, as he described the former schoolteacher at Presentation Brothers College as “a remarkable servant of Cork, a man who dedicated over 41 years of his life to public service and to the people of this city.

“Jim was a stalwart of Fine Gael, giving decades of dedicated service to his party. But above all, he was a Cork man who believed deeply in public service and in making a positive difference. His contribution to the civic and political life of Cork spanned generations, and his commitment to the city and its people never wavered.”

Predeceased by his wife, Lillian, and his son, Paul, Corr is survived by his sons John and Kieran and his daughter Linda. He will be buried at St Finbarr’s Cemetery in Cork following his funeral at St Michael’s Church, Blackrock, on Saturday.