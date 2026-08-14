Concern raised as Sinn Féin code of conduct warns members not to publicly criticise party

Sinn Féin chairman and MLA Declan Kearney, in a letter to members, called on them to read and 'understand the standards of behaviour expected from all members'. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Sinn Féin has issued a new code of conduct to its members, significantly strengthening its regulations in areas of recent controversy for the party, including internal dissent, social media and bullying and harassment.

The new code was emailed to all members over the past week, replacing its “charter of ethics” issued in 2015 and follows a review into the party’s “internal process and procedures”.

Party chairman and MLA Declan Kearney, in a letter to members, called on them to read and “understand the standards of behaviour expected from all members”.

He said: “Irish republicanism is based on integrity and fairness. As members of Sinn Féin, we all have a responsibility to behave and conduct ourselves in a way which does not damage or bring our party into disrepute.”

The previous charter included broader provisions, calling members “ambassadors of the party” and requiring them to “behave as role models of professionalism, best conduct and practice”.

It made no specific reference to internal party rifts or decisions, which Sinn Féin controls more tightly than other parties.

The new code, under a section titled “Dialogue and Discourse within Sinn Féin”, states members have the right to express ideas and opinions and to disagree with party policy or actions. “They may follow established procedures to introduce changes.”

However “members do not have the right to publicly criticise, undermine or work against the party or its representatives”.

This follows a recent controversy when party members, in off-the-record comments to The Sunday Times, challenged Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership in advance of the party’s ardfheis.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill (left) and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A party member who emailed the new code to The Irish Times described the new rule as “a chilling effort to quell internal dissent in Sinn Féin, regardless of the fact that the party’s only hope to revive its flagging fortunes is to listen to some of those voices”.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin seeks to provide a welcoming environment of healthy debate, mutual respect, integrity and fairness within the party.”

The spokesperson reiterated the party chairman’s comments that members should behave “in a way which does not damage or bring our party into disrepute”.

Regarding social media, the new code states: “Trolling, or otherwise disrupting the ability of others to debate, is not acceptable, nor is consistently mentioning or contacting others when this is unwelcome.

“Members when posting on social media should distinguish clearly between party communications and personal communications.”

It says “passionate and forceful arguments and criticisms of the political views of others are legitimate political discourse; personal attacks are not”. It warns members “anonymous accounts or otherwise hiding one’s identity for the purpose of abusing others is never permissible”.

In the wake of a series of scandals involving former elected representatives and staff, the new code specifically references the party’s safeguarding and child protection policy, warning members must comply with it and “any applicable legal requirements in the respective jurisdiction”.

It continues: “Any safeguarding concerns or allegations must be reported immediately to the designated safeguarding officer or other appropriate authority in line with that policy.”

The new code also says “no one should ever be subjected to any form” of bullying and the party “will not tolerate any such discrimination or harassment”.

It also calls it a breach “for a member in a role with responsibility to fail to take appropriate action to prevent or stop discriminatory, oppressive, or abusive behaviour”.

Sanctions for breaches of the new code can include suspension or expulsion from the party, as well as loss of the right to hold an elected position or to be a member of the Ard Chomhairle. Sanctions can also include loss of the right to be an administrator on any Sinn Féin social media account, and a letter of censure.