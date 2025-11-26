Politics

Jim O’Callaghan says new migration curbs aim to cut Ireland’s population growth rate

Minister says Irish rate is seven times the EU average and is putting pressure on services and State capacity

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan: said his department is preparing a strategy on population growth. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pat Leahy
Wed Nov 26 2025 - 12:322 MIN READ

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said Ireland’s rate of population growth is too high and the Government’s new restrictions on family reunification and citizenship grants are intended to reduce it.

Mr O’Callaghan said that population growth was a good thing and the Government wanted to see it continue. But he said Ireland’s rate, which was 1.6 per cent last year, was seven times the EU average and was putting pressure on services and State capacity.

Mr O’Callaghan was speaking at Government Buildings on Wednesday afternoon, as he unveiled new restrictions that have been agreed by the Cabinet.

The Department of Justice is preparing a national migration strategy that will set out the Government’s position on population growth, he said

The Government would seek to reduce the numbers of people arriving through family reunification procedures, Mr O’Callaghan said.

He said about 23,000 people came to Ireland last year through family reunification procedures, stressing that included the families of people who were here with work visas, as well as those who were granted asylum here.

Government has ‘no intention of becoming a landlord’ for asylum seekers, says Simon Harris ]

He said that his department’s analysis was that about 87 per cent of people who applied for asylum – or international protection – here were coming from the UK over the Border.

The Government was also looking at restricting the numbers of student visas, he said.

“Both and I and the Government recognise the contribution that immigrants have made to the country,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

But he said that his “own view is that rate of increase [of population] requires a policy response”.

“Obviously we want to see our population increase . . . but the rate of increase is a worry.”

