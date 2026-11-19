The scene out outside Kent railway station in Cork after Tuesday's fatal stabbing. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A youth (18) is due to appear in court charged in connection with the fatal assault of another teenager in Cork city centre earlier this week.

Adam McSweeney (18) from Glanmire was fatally stabbed just outside Kent railway station on Lower Glanmire Road at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The teenager due in court was one of two youths arrested in the Glanmire area on Tuesday afternoon by gardaí investigating the death of McSweeney, who died of a single stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken by ambulance from the scene of the assault to Cork University Hospital, where he died three hours later.

The 18-year-old suspect is due before at Cork District Court on Thursday.

A 16-year-old who was also arrested as part of the same investigation was released without charge late on Wednesday. Gardaí will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.