Thurles District Court heard that dogs had to be sheared of their matted coats by vets so they could be treated for infection. Photograph: Alice Lacey/NSPCA

A woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for the neglect of five Old English sheepdogs whose coats became so matted in dirt and faeces that vets had to remove 24kg of matted hair to enable them to be treated and rehabilitated.

Breda Bourke, of Lacken Lodge, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co Tipperary, pleaded guilty to eight breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 including five counts of causing unnecessary suffering, two counts of failing to provide proper food and water, and one of not having a dog microchipped.

Alice Lacey, an animal welfare inspector with the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), told Thurles District Court that she called to Bourke’s property on June 10th, 2025 on foot of a welfare call. She found two Old English sheepdogs locked in a blue horsebox without any clean bedding or any proper food or clean drinking water.

She said the floor of the horse trailer consisted of sawdust mixed with faeces.

“It was horrific – the dogs’ coats were so matted with muck, dirt and faeces that I wasn’t sure what breeds they were – what gave it away that they were Old English sheepdogs was their grey colouring.”

Photograph: Alice Lacey / NSPCA

Photograph: Alice Lacey/NSPCA

Lacey said she found three other sheepdogs in a pen littered with timber and household waste. One dog’s coat was so matted it could not see, while they also had no access to food or water.

She made a decision to seize the five dogs on welfare grounds and left a notice advising Bourke of such as there was no one on the property at the time.

The dogs had to be sheared of their matted coats by vets at the clinic so they could be treated for infection. One dog was hunched over because the matted hair weighed 8.75kg. The matted hair sheared from all five dogs totalled 24kg.

“It is one of the worst cases of prolonged and systemic neglect that I have encountered in my 11 years as an animal welfare inspector,” said Lacey.

The dogs were two to three years old, young enough be rehabilitated both physically and mentally, and have since been rehomed.

Lacey said when she previously visited the property in 2022, she found about 20 Old English sheepdogs and Bourke was actively breeding them at the time but she could not say that was the case in 2025.

Prosecution barrister Brian Kearney, for the Department of Agriculture, said the department was seeking to have Bourke disqualified from ever owning dogs again under Section 58 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act. Veterinary and kennelling expenses of €7,042 were also sought.

Defence barrister Irene Flynn pleaded for leniency and pointed out that her client fully accepted responsibility and had pleaded guilty, had no previous convictions and was agreeable to a disqualification order.

Judge Marie Keane said it was clear the dogs were kept in “absolutely atrocious conditions and it is beyond comprehension to me how anyone could allow such cruelty to dogs. It is without exception the worst case of animal cruelty I have seen in my years on the bench.”

She sentenced Bourke to four months in jail on the animal cruelty charges and two consecutive months for failing to provide proper food and water. She took the microchipping offence into account.

Bourke has lodged an appeal.