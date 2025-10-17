Presidential election live: Connolly and Humphreys face questions on €325k salary and protests against asylum seekers

Main Points

Humphreys is asked again about the O’Farrell family, who have said she did not support them in their campaign for a public inquiry.

“I have huge sympathy for O’Farrell family and the loss of Shane was devastating for them. They have been through a difficult time.

She says she spoke to Lucia and made representations on her behalf to ministers Shatter and Flanagan at the time and received correspondence which she sent to relevant minister.

“I did speak to her on the phone last year, if I remember correctly, but at the end of the day, I did my best, and I’m sorry if she felt I didn’t do enough.”

Asked why she did not she vote for public inquiry on two occasions, she said she voted with the Government at the time.

“I’m sorry if it wasn’t enough, anybody that came through my constituency office, I did my best for them. There are many times where I have helped people.”

Asked how she will represent those who protest against asylum seekers, Humphreys says she promises to be a “president for everybody”.

“It’s something I feel strongly about, in terms of the division that’s coming into our society. There’s a lot of division here and as a president, I want to bring unity, I want people to sit down, have conversations and try and break down those prejudices and those barriers,” she says.

She says she has experience in bringing people together.“We need people coming into this country,” she said, describing Ireland as a “land of opportunity”, saying many come here and contribute to health and care services.

Connolly says she finds the term Ireland is full “disturbing and unacceptable” and is not based on “any evidence or facts”.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be able to listen to people who feel disconnected,” she says.

She says Ireland is short of workers and anger from people is being channeled in the wrong way and at the “wrong people”.

Put to her that she has remained in Opposition since she became a TD since 2016, Connolly is asked when has she shown responsibility.

She says the Opposition is very important in a Dáil, adding: “On each occasion that I was elected, we went up to Dublin, a group of like-minded TDs, to see could we form a government, but the differences were so vast.”

She hopes the next election will bring a movement that will shape a “completely different Republic”

Humphreys says she “stepped up and made the hard decisions” while in Government.

“Did we get everything right as a government? No, we didn’t, and of course, we didn’t get enough houses built and that’s a disappointment.”

“It is very disappointing that we haven’t got more houses because we’re spending billions on housing, and we still need to get more houses,” she says.

Connolly says the housing crisis is a consequence of government policy, adding that it is difficult to be an Opposition TD, saying you have to work two or three times harder.

Asked about the current budget, and if she could identify any mistakes, Humphreys says “of course we [the Government] didn’t get everything right…I want to see more houses built".

“The Government deals with the budget of the day,” she says, adding that she fought for money to roll out hot schools meal programme.

“I’m not going to get into this budget,” she says, adding that the president “has nothing to do with the budget”.

The debate has begun with a question on their earnings and allowances last year which were put at over €200,000, while one of them will be earning over €325,000 as president.

Asked how they can relate to the majority of people who earn a lot less, Connolly says the salary “is as it is” adding that she has “no difficulty relating to the people”.

She acknowledges there is a “huge cost of living crisis” and housing crisis.

Humphreys responds that she was a credit union manager for many years, and recalled seeing the challenges people faced.

“I saw people who were losing their houses and tried to help them,” she says.

She added that her time at this credit union motivated her to get into politics.

Catherine Connolly pictured with man linked to war crimes in Syria

Catherine Connolly has been accused of making “misleading” statements about meeting “Palestinians” in Syria after photographs emerged of her in the company of a militia leader linked to war crimes against Palestinian refugees.

Ms Connolly is pictured with other members of an Irish delegation in the company of Saed Abd Al-Aal, who led a pro-Assad armed group responsible for killing and starvation in a refugee camp in Yarmouk, a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Read more from Ronan McGreevy and Cian Ward here.

Good morning, both presidential candidates are set to debate shortly on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

We will have updates here as it progresses.

It follows an eventful day on the campaign trail yesterday, as the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll found that independent candidate Catherine Connolly, on 38 per cent, has almost double the support of Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, on 20 per cent.