Paul Murphy brings defamation case against Heather Humphreys

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has lodged defamation proceedings in the High Court against Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys.

The proceedings were lodged on Wednesday by solicitors Prospect Law, for Mr Murphy.

Mr Murphy is seeking damages for alleged defamation in comments made by Ms Humphreys in a debate on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme last Sunday. He is also seeking legal costs of the proceedings.

His legal team includes two senior counsel, Roisín Lacey and Michael O’Higgins, and barrister David Burke.

Mr Murphy had sent a solicitor’s letter to Ms Humphreys arising out of her remarks relating to Mr Murphy’s role in an anti-water charges protest in Jobstown in Tallaght in November 2014.

The TD was one of six men charged with false imprisonment of the then tánaiste Joan Burton and her assistant Karen O’Connell in their car on November 15th, 2014.

In 2017, they were acquitted of the charges by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.