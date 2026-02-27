DCC new building, University of Galway arts cuts, and Hillary Clinton Epstein deposition

Early Edition with Andrew McNair; our top stories on Friday

The Early Edition podcast brings you a selection of our top stories in under 10 minutes each morning from Monday to Friday.

On today’s episode: Dublin City’s Council’s new premises at the former Dublin Institute of Technology will cost €670 million, The Irish Times can reveal.

The Government is to build a new secure room to prevent eavesdropping on calls with world leaders.

An internal report from the University of Galway, seen by The Irish Times, includes proposals to axe its Bachelor of Arts due to falling student demand.

A month into a sit-in protest at the offices of Bord Bia, several farmers have told The Irish Times they want Brazilian beef clearly labelled so consumers know it’s not home grown produce.

Hillary Clinton has accused the Congressional House Oversight Committee of failing to properly investigate individuals mentioned in the Epstein Files.

And Denis Staunton examines the AI race between China and the US.