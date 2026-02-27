Dublin City Council move to former DIT site from Wood Quay expected to cost €670m

The redevelopment would be the biggest move in Dublin City Council's history since the construction of the riverside Wood Quay offices 50 years ago. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The redevelopment of the former Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) on Kevin Street as a new Dublin City Council headquarters and housing complex will cost in excess of €670 million, according to confidential council documents.

The deal to buy the site is expected to be finalised within weeks and the council hopes to have built the 14-storey scheme and vacated its Wood Quay base within the next three years, in what would be the biggest move in the local authority’s history since the construction of the riverside offices 50 years ago.

Details emerging of council chief executive Richard Shakespeare’s flagship project reveal a strategy to replace the Sam Stephenson designed offices at Wood Quay with more than 530 apartments that would be primarily used for cost rental housing. An income would also derive from subletting up to one third of the new offices in the Kevin Street development.

Councillors were in recent days told the purchase price of the old college site, currently a derelict, partially-built office block, will be €90 million, with construction costs of €581 million. However, these costs would be off-set by scrapping the planned refurbishment of the Wood Quay buildings, renting out 30 per cent of the new offices at Kevin Street, and long-term housing gain at both Wood Quay and Kevin Street.

While the purchase does not require Government sanction, the cost of the new development, which involves offices for 4,000 people and 299 apartments, is subject to Government approval. The scheme must also be submitted for review by the Department of Public Expenditure’s major projects advisory group, due to its massive price tag.

The old college campus was sold by the State in 2019 as part of the move by the DIT, now TU Dublin, to its consolidated campus at Grangegorman, on the northside of the city.

Developer Westridge Real Estate paid in the region of €145 million for the college site, almost twice the €80 million guide piece, on behalf of US investors, and in September 2021 secured planning permission for two office blocks up to 11 storeys in height, and three apartment buildings up to 14 storeys tall.

Work on the development called Camden Yard, which started in 2022 but stalled two years later, with the shell of just two storeys built. In late 2024, funder BentallGreenOak appointed Grant Thornton as receivers to the project.

Two months ago, it emerged the council was bidding to acquire the site. Documents presented to councillors in recent days state the “purchase price of €90 million is lower than the excess of €100 million in construction costs” already invested in the site.

The Wood Quay offices require a complete energy retrofit to meet climate commitments. The documents state the move to Kevin Street avoided a “projected circa €500 million retrofit cost with the existing civic offices which would not yield additional housing or wider regeneration benefits”.

The riverside site could accommodate 532 apartments, three quarters of which would cost rental housing, aimed at low- and middle-income workers, with the remainder used for social housing.

The Camden Yard offices would “comfortably accommodate a workforce of 4,000 people”. The council would require capacity for 2,800 staff, with the move allowing it to “end reliance on externally leased office space” saving €2.4 million annually. The remaining 1,200 spaces would be available for rent.

The council hopes to secure ministerial approval to go to tender for builders by the end of this year, with a two-year construction phase and occupation by 2029. It estimates the office construction will cost €440 million, with the council facilities costing €338 million and the sublet offices costing €102 million. The 299 apartments would cost €141 million to build.