Flooding trauma, new powers for Naval Service, and the Atlanta Hawks’ strip club controversy

Flooded streets in Enniscorthy Co Wexford following Storm Chandra in January 2026. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Early Edition podcast brings you four of our top stories in under ten minutes each morning from Monday to Friday.

The psychological impact of flooding often lasts far longer than the physical damage caused, a new Irish study has found.

The Naval Service is to be given the authority to board vessels in Irish waters, under expanded powers being drafted by the Government in advance of Ireland’s EU presidency.

Dave Hannigan is writing about how the NBA in the United States got cold feet over proposed collaboration between the Atlanta Hawks and the city’s famous strip club.

Patrick Freyne, having watched Louis Theroux’s new documentary Inside the Manosphere, ponders who were the male influencers of his era? Among them is Charlie Haughey. “He loved a good collab.”

Presented by Aideen Finnegan