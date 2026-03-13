Iran war displaces millions, homelessness in Dublin and the new Elvis Presley movie

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday. Photograph: Diego Ibarra Sánchez/The New York Times

Iran says it will continue to block the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route, according to a statement attributed to the country’s new Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, the UN says the conflict has displaced more than 3.2 million people.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive, Mary Hayes, has warned lack of emergency accommodation for families could lead to those with children having to sleep on the streets.

HSE officials have warned against the use of drugs on St Patrick’s Day, having found extremely potent, and heavily laced powders and crystals on the market.

The body which represents officers in the Defence Forces has said it won’t hit its interim recruitment target of 9,700 personnel until 2031, and the government’s target of 11,000 personnel is “a fantasy”.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin say green technologies such as solar panels, electric vehicles and heat pumps are not accessible to low-income households.

The historian Diarmaid Ferriter gives his thoughts on a new film depicting one of the 20th century’s greatest artists, Elvis Presley.