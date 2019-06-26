Robert Mueller to testify before US Congress on investigation findings

Special counsel Robert Mueller is to testify before the US Congress next month on the findings of his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

The chairs of the house judiciary and intelligence committees announced late on Tuesday that Mr Mueller would testify on July 17th.

In an apparent reference to the development, US president Donald Trump tweeted late on Tuesday: “Presidential Harassment!”

The public testimony will be only the second time Mr Mueller has commented publicly on the probe since he was appointed special counsel in May 2017 after Mr Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Last month Mr Mueller made a public statement on the conclusion of his investigation at the Department of Justice, stating that he would not be making any further comment.

But congressional committees have issued subpoenas, compelling Mr Mueller to testify.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” chairman Jerry Nadler and House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff - both Democrats - said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

Mr Mueller’s testimony will be highly anticipated given that his investigation hung over the Trump presidency for almost two years. While his investigation found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia, it was more ambiguous about obstruction of justice charges against the president. Mr Mueller’s report, which was released in redacted form on April 18th by attorney general William Barr, said investigators found “substantial evidence” the president tried to obstruct justice, including by directing the chief White House lawyer to have Mr Mueller removed.

In his May 29th statement at the Department of Justice, Mr Mueller defended his decision not to adjudicate on whether Mr Trump obstructed justice, arguing that justice department rules prevented him from doing so.

“Under longstanding department policy a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional,” he said during a 10-minute address. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider.”

But Mr Mueller also pointedly asserted that he had not exonerated Mr Trump from wrongdoing. “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.” This comment was seized upon by Democrats who are continuing to pursue their own congressional enquiries into Mr Trump’s relationship with Russian individuals.

Detention centres

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives voted to unlock $4.5 billion(€3.9bn) in extra funds to tackle the deepening crisis on the southern border on Tuesday night amid growing public outrage over the conditions at detention centres holding children.

US immigration services moved more than 200 children from a facility in Clint, Texas to other temporary centres this week amid reports of overcrowding and unhygienic conditions. Lawyers who visited the facility on June 17th, having been granted permission in connection with an ongoing court case, reported appalling conditions inside the facility, where children as young as eight were minding infants, and children were denied access to toothbrushes, soap and other basic needs such as diapers.

But by Tuesday it emerged that officials have moved 100 of those children back to the facility.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has struggled to keep all her members in line on the $4.5 billion funding Bill. The Senate passed a similar package last week. Some House Democrats raised concern at a meeting on Monday night that authorising money to be used by the Trump administration could in fact lead to officials engaging in more draconian measures such as speeding-up deportations, rather than deploy the funds for humanitarian needs.

A revised proposal tabled on Tuesday included provisions obliging custom officials to uphold health and nutrition standards for children and adults as well as a limit on the amount of time unaccompanied migrant children can spend at an arrival shelter.

The renewed focus on conditions at the southern border where tens of thousands of migrants arrive each month, comes as Mr Trump at the weekend delayed by two weeks an order to round-up undocumented migrants and deport as many as 2,000 families.

On Saturday, Mr Trump announced he was delaying the decision by two weeks at the request of Democrats, calling on Congress to fix loopholes in the immigration system. “If not, Deportations start!” he tweeted. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are expected to begin the crack-down in cities like Houston, Miami, Chicago, Baltimore and other cities with a high population of undocumented immigrants. Officials said they would focus on immigrants who have missed court appearances or have already been served deportation orders.