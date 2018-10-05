Kavanaugh confirmation looks assured as Flake pledges support

Brett Kavanaugh looks assured of being confirmed to the US supreme court this weekend after a key Republican senator, Jeff Flake, announced on Friday that he would support his nomination.

Senators had earlier voted by 51 to 49 to proceed with a final vote on US president Donald Trump’s nominee, possibly as early as Saturday.

Democratic senator Joe Manchin voted with the Republican caucus in support of a motion to advance Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote on the Senate floor. Mr Manchin is running for re-election next month in a state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and had faced pressure from many of his constituents to endorse the Republican nominee.

However, Lisa Murkowski, a Republican senator from Alaska, voted against the motion.

Two other senators whose stance was considered to be in doubt, Jeff Flake and Susan Collins, voted to allow the confirmation to proceed to a final vote. It remained unclear whether they would support Mr Kavanaugh in that final vote, but Mr Flake said later on Friday that he would do so unless something big changed, and he did not expect that to happen.

Ms Collins is to make her final intentions known at 8pm Irish time on Friday, but even if she votes against Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation, it seems unlikely that opponents of his promotion to the supreme court can garner the 51-seat majority they need in the Senate to block it.

Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been delayed by allegations against him of past sexual misconduct, made by three women. One of them, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate judiciary committee last week, before Mr Kavanaugh delivered an angry rebuttal of her claim that he sexually assaulted her when they were both high school students.

Hundreds of women – including comedian Amy Schumer – were detained by Capitol police on Thursday as protesters against Mr Kavanaugh’s proposed confirmation filled the Senate office building.

‘My tone was sharp’

Mr Kavanaugh made a last-minute appeal to senators in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal overnight, in which he addressed his performance at the Senate judiciary committee last week.

Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times,” he wrote. “I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad.

“Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good. As a judge, I have always treated colleagues and litigants with the utmost respect. I have been known for my courtesy on and off the bench. I have not changed.”

But in an editorial, the Washington Post called on senators not to endorse Mr Kavanaugh. It was the first time the newspaper has opposed a supreme court nominee since 1987. In particular, the newspaper’s editorial board highlighted his comments during his testimony last week in which he said he was the victim of an “orchestrated hit” motivated by anger at President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election and revenge on behalf of the Clintons.

“He provided neither evidence nor even a plausible explanation for this red-meat partisanship, but he poisoned any sense that he could serve as an impartial judge,” the editorial said.

Mr Kavanaugh was giving evidence to the judiciary committee on Thursday of last week after testimony had been given earlier the same day by Dr Blasey Ford, a California-based university professor who says he sexually assaulted her in 1982, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, who attended university with Mr Kavanaugh, claimed he thrust his exposed genitals in her face at a drunken party when they were in college. A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, said she observed Mr Kavanaugh at parties where women were verbally abused, inappropriately touched and “gang-raped”.

Investigation criticised

Dozens of protesters who were demonstrating inside the Senate building were arrested on Thursday. Many were chanting: “We want justice now” and holding signs in support of Dr Blasey Ford.

Senators had spent much of the day poring over the confidential FBI report on Mr Kavanaugh in a secure room in the Capitol building.

Senate majority leader Mitch Mc Connell said the FBI report “did not corroborate” any of the accusations of sexual misconduct that have been alleged against Mr Kavanaugh. Thist was echoed by Senate judiciary committee chairman Chuck Grassley, who said there was “no hint of misconduct”.

“There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know,” he said. “It’s time to vote.”

But Democrats criticised the scope of the FBI investigation, which was ordered last Friday by the White House at the behest of Mr Flake, who said that his support for Mr Kavanaugh was conditional on an investigation taking place

“We had many fears that this was a very limited process that would constrain the FBI from getting all of the facts,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said. “Those fears have been realised.”

The White House expressed confidence that Mr Kavanaugh would be endorsed.

“This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a supreme court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents,” deputy press secretary Ray Shah said on Thursday.

Mr Trump also backed his nominee on Twitter. “Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”

He said that the “harsh and unfair” treatment of Mr Kavanaugh was having “an incredible upward impact on voters”.

“The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”