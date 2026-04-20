Residential

What will €400,000 buy in rural Co Clare and Dublin 11?

Two homes, one price: A detached home on more than half an acre or a terrace with potential

Coolagoree View, 2 Gortaderra, Scarriff, Co Clare
Coolagoree View, 2 Gortaderra, Scarriff, Co Clare
Jessica Doyle
Mon Apr 20 2026 - 14:571 MIN READ

Country

Coolagoree View, 2 Gortaderra, Scariff, Co Clare

€395,000, Clare Tipp Properties

This detached home sits on more than half an acre of beautifully maintained gardens and is surrounded by rolling hills. Extending to 197sq m (2,120sq ft), the property is bright and well presented with four double bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a cabin-style workshop in the garden. It is a 10-minute drive from Scariff and about 40 minutes from Ennis. It also offers energy efficiency, with solar panelling. Ber A2

  • Plus: Ample outdoor space in peaceful setting
  • Minus: It’s a drive to amenities
19 Saint Pappin Road, Dublin 11
19 Saint Pappin Road, Dublin 11

Town

19 St Pappin Road, Dublin 11

€400,000, DNG

This terraced three-bed home comes to the market in Dublin 11, a short walk from DCU’s Glasnevin campus. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), the property requires modernisation throughout. As well as a driveway to the front, it has a substantial back garden, providing the opportunity to extend – subject to planning permission. It is a 25-minute walk from the National Botanic Gardens and about a 30-minute bus journey from the city centre. Ber D1

  • Plus: Substantial garden offers potential
  • Minus: Requires modernisation
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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