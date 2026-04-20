What will €400,000 buy in rural Co Clare and Dublin 11?

Country

Coolagoree View, 2 Gortaderra, Scariff, Co Clare

This detached home sits on more than half an acre of beautifully maintained gardens and is surrounded by rolling hills. Extending to 197sq m (2,120sq ft), the property is bright and well presented with four double bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a cabin-style workshop in the garden. It is a 10-minute drive from Scariff and about 40 minutes from Ennis. It also offers energy efficiency, with solar panelling. Ber A2

Plus: Ample outdoor space in peaceful setting

Ample outdoor space in peaceful setting Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

19 Saint Pappin Road, Dublin 11

Town

19 St Pappin Road, Dublin 11

This terraced three-bed home comes to the market in Dublin 11, a short walk from DCU’s Glasnevin campus. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), the property requires modernisation throughout. As well as a driveway to the front, it has a substantial back garden, providing the opportunity to extend – subject to planning permission. It is a 25-minute walk from the National Botanic Gardens and about a 30-minute bus journey from the city centre. Ber D1