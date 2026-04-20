Danone Nutricia workers in Wexford vote to accept 9% pay increase deal over two years

Danone’s Wexford facility employs 350 people and produces leading formula brands such as Aptamil and Cow & Gate for consumers.

Trade union Unite has said that its members at Danone subsidiary Nutricia in Wexford have voted “overwhelmingly” in support of a pay agreement that will see their total pay packet increase by 9 per cent over two years.

The union, which said the agreement is backdated to January 1st, will see base pay, production bonuses and service pay increase by 4.5 per cent this year and by 4.3 per cent next year.

Workers will also receive vouchers with a total value of €900 each year and free annual medical statements, Unite said in a statement.

Danone Nutricia was approached for comment.

In a statement, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The best way for workers to combat the cost-of-living crisis is to get organised in the workplace.

“Once again, this deal shows that Unite’s laser focus on jobs, pay, and conditions is delivering for our members.”

Unite regional officer Ed Thompson said: “This is a very good outcome for our members in Danone and again demonstrates the importance of being part of a strong union.”

Danone Nutricia is the Paris-listed group’s specialised nutrition brand, which makes infant formula under the Aptamil and Cow & Gate brands as well as other products.

Its Wexford plant is one of the largest in Danone’s specialised nutrition network, Unite said.

Separately, in late February, the Labour Court recommended a 16.25 per cent pay increase for 143 workers at Danone’s Macroom plant in Co Cork.

The recommendation came after Siptu told the court Danone Nutricia “is in a healthy position financially and operationally at the Macroom site”.

Labour Court deputy chairwoman Katie Connolly recommended a 5 per cent increase be backdated to January 1st 2024, a further 4 per cent backdated to January 1st 2025 and a further 3.75 per cent increase to come into force from January 1st of this year.

Connolly recommended that the final 3.5 per cent of the pay increase come into effect from January 1st of 2027.

The company has a total of 236 employees on site at Macroom, where it has recognition agreements with SIPTU and the Connect union.

The Labour Court recommendation fell just short of a Siptu pay claim of 16.5 per cent increase over four years.