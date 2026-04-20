Iran vows it will retaliate for US seizure of ship, Tehran has ‘no plans for now’ to join ceasefire talks

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Concerns are growing over the US and Iran ceasefire after a US naval destroyer seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship

‘We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what’s on board!’ US president Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Iran claimed the seizure has violated the ceasefire and vowed to retaliate

Iran has also re-imposed its de facto closure of ​the Strait of Hormuz, although around 20 vessels passed through on Saturday, the highest since March 1st

Trump said his representatives will be in Pakistan this evening for negotiations on a permanent ceasefire, 24 hours before the temporary two-week ceasefire ends

Iran’s state media says Tehran has ‘no plans for now’ to join the talks

The rising tension saw oil prices jump in early trade on Monday to more than $95 a barrel, still lower than recent weeks

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Oil jumps again as Strait of Hormuz uncertainty returns

Oil jumped and US equity-index futures retreated as traders turned cautious following a weekend flare-up in US-Iran tensions, curbing optimism that strains in the Middle East were easing.

Brent rose 5.5 per cent to $95.33 a barrel after the US Navy seized an Iranian ship during a chaotic weekend that saw Tehran firing at vessels and reimposing controls in the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 per cent after the underlying index closed at a record high on Friday following Iran’s earlier declaration that the vital waterway was “completely open.”

Contracts indicated European shares will decline 1.4 per cent.

A US Air Force Boeing C-17A McChord aircraft prepares to land at Pakistan's Nur Khan military airbase in Rawalpindi. Iran is not currently planning to attend talks with the United States, state media said, after President Donald Trump ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on April 20, just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires.

Ceasefire under pressure following US seizure of container ship

Iran has launched drone strikes on US military vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim reports.

It follows the US navy seizure of an Iranian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters - the country’s highest operational command unit coordinating the armed forces - described the US naval operation as a violation of the ceasefire.

It said it would “retaliate for this act of armed piracy by the US Navy.”

Iran to enshrine control of Strait of Hormuz into law, says official

A former senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran will “never” give up the Strait of Hormuz.

“It’s our inalienable right,” Ebrahim Azizi, a former commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), told the BBC. “Iran will decide the right of passage, including permissions for vessels to pass through the Strait.”

Azizi forecast Iran will introduce a bill in parliament enshrining Iran’s control of the strait.

“We are introducing a bill in parliament, based on article 110 of the constitution, which includes the environment, maritime safety and national security - and the armed forces will implement the law,” he said.

Azizi heads up the Iranian parliament’s Committee for National Security and Foreign Policy.

Israel threatens ‘full force’ against Hizbullah

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said his military will use “full force” in Lebanon – even during the ongoing ceasefire – should Israeli troops face any threat from Hizbullah.

The ‌Israeli military has warned ‌residents in southern Lebanon ​not to move south of a specified ​line of villages ⁠or approach areas near ‌the ‌Litani River, ​saying its forces ⁠remain ​deployed in ​the area during ‌a ceasefire due to ​what it described ⁠as ⁠continued Hizbullah activity.

In a statement, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee also urged civilians not to ‌return ⁠to multiple border villages until further notice, ‌citing security risks.

Lebanon’s military said, meanwhile, it has reopened a road and bridge between the city of Nabatieh and Khardali that was damaged by Israeli strikes in the south.

French president Emmanuel Macron will meet Lebanese prime minister Nawaf Salam in Paris on Tuesday, his office announced, a day after a French peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon.

Footage of US marines rappelling on to Iranian vessel released

Video posted on social media by the US showed the interception of the M/V Touska by US forces.

The video includes audio of the container ship’s crew being warned that they will be fired on if they refused to stop. “Vacate your engine room,” a US sailor can be heard saying. “We’re prepared to subject you to disabling fire.”

The video then shows the USS Spruance firing on the Touska.

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

In a later post on X, US Central Command said US marines had left the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli by helicopter and rappelled on to the Iranian-flagged vessel.

It said the US had “disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings” over a six-hour period.

Iran has since vowed to retaliate but has not acted yet.

Oil prices surge amid uncertainty over strait and peace talks

Oil prices surged on a re-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East war after Iran closed the strait of Hormuz at the weekend, just a day after reopening it.

In early trading on Monday, the price of Brent crude climbed 5.8 per cent to $95.64 per barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate increased 6.4 per cent to $87.90 per barrel. S+P 500 futures fell by 0.6 per cent while European futures fell 1.1 per cent.

However, equity benchmarks in Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo shrugged off risks to advance, with Taiwan’s shares touching a record high and the other two not far behind. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1 per cent and South Korea’s Kopsi rose 1.4 per cent.

Despite this, one of the strongest notes of caution in markets on Monday came from Australia’s largest business lender, National Australia Bank, which flagged a $500m impairment charge as it expects the war to drive up bad debts.

Mideast ceasefire on edge as US seizes Iranian cargo ship

'We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what’s on board!' US president Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Concerns are growing that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran might not hold after the US said it ‌had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Iran vowed to retaliate.

Efforts to build a more lasting peace in the region likewise appeared to be on shaky ground, as Iran said ​it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday.

The US has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on marine traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The US military said it fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, the M/V Touska, as it sailed toward Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. “We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” US president Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Iran’s military said the ship had been travelling ⁠from China.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran had rejected new peace talks, ⁠citing the ongoing blockade, threatening rhetoric, and Washington’s shifting positions and “excessive demands.”