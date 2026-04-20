Scarlett Faulkner’s brother Jason Faulkner dies days after her funeral

The coffin carrying the remains of Scarlett Faulkner arrives at St Munchin's Church on Clancy Strand, Limerick city for her funeral mass. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A brother of Scarlett Faulkner, who died in hospital three weeks after she was allegedly assaulted in Co Tipperary, has died two days after her funeral in Limerick.

Jason Faulkner, who was in his 30s, from Longpavement Halting Site, Limerick, was a pallbearer at his sister’s funeral at St Munchin’s Church last Friday.

His body was recovered from a river in Limerick on Sunday evening, g ardaí said. No cause of death has been given.

Relatives and friends of the Faulkner family shared messages on social media of their shock and sorrow at hearing of his death.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at the Abbey River, Limerick.

“Shortly after 5pm, g ardaí were alerted to a body in the water. Fire services removed the body of a man, aged in his 30s and he was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“A postmortem will take place in due course.”

Scarlett Faulkner. Photograph: Family/Facebook

In a Facebook post, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service said it was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard “to an incident at Athlunkard Boat Club to assist all services involved”.

Scarlett Faulkner died last Monday, three weeks after she was allegedly assaulted with an iron bar at a roadside outside Birdhill village, Co Tipperary.

A 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman have appeared in court charged in connection with the incident on March 21st.

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